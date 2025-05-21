High Court rules Ronen Bar's termination illegal: Netanyahu in conflict of interests over Qatargate

The Israeli Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the dismissal of Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar was unlawful, even though Bar had already announced his intention to step down . The court also found that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a conflict of interest due to the ongoing Qatargate investigation .

The decision followed requests from both Bar and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara for a legal ruling to clarify the relationship between the prime minister and the Shin Bet. The government, for its part, had asked the court to dismiss the petitions against Bar’s dismissal, arguing they were no longer relevant.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Marc Israel Salem )

Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit wrote in the ruling that “Israel’s security bodies, including the Shin Bet, are entrusted with safeguarding the country, its citizens, and the institutions and democratic order of the state. Their activities, roles, and powers make them a central component of Israel’s governmental and constitutional framework. As such, all heads of the security services—including the head of the Shin Bet—owe a duty of loyalty to the public.”

He emphasized that this loyalty is not to any political party or specific prime minister, but to the Israeli public, which has entrusted them with its security. This obligation, he added, does not contradict their responsibility to implement government policy but reinforces the rule of law.

Justice Noam Sohlberg, deputy president of the Supreme Court, issued a dissenting opinion, arguing that the petitions had become moot once the government rescinded Bar’s dismissal and that the court typically does not rule on such cases.

Justice Amit, however, countered that there remained a need to deter future government overreach. “This issue could arise again,” he warned, stating that there must be legal clarity to prevent similar misconduct in the future.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Hadas Porush )

Amit added that the government acted outside the law by failing to consult the advisory committee responsible for senior public service appointments, as had been its own declared policy. The decision to terminate Bar’s tenure, he said, was flawed due to a lack of factual basis, absence of a hearing, and a conflict of interest—all sufficient grounds to deem the dismissal unlawful.

He also rejected the government’s argument that the Shin Bet chief is not a “gatekeeper” of democratic order, stressing that the director is indeed a key figure in safeguarding against abuse of power and must act independently and professionally despite being under political oversight.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Two weeks ago, the attorney general informed the court of her opposition to the government’s request to dismiss the petitions, asserting that the role of the Shin Bet director and the procedures for ending their tenure remained pressing legal questions.

The government had initially cited a lack of trust in Bar since the October 7 Hamas attack as the reason for his dismissal—not his conduct during the attack or the current war. Before the legal process concluded, Netanyahu unexpectedly announced he would appoint former navy commander Maj. Gen. (res.) Eli Sharvit to replace Bar. However, the nomination was withdrawn the next day, reportedly due to right-wing backlash over Sharvit’s past protest against the government and a critical op-ed on U.S. President Donald Trump’s climate policy. Bar is set to officially leave his post on June 15.