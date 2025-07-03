Israelis face espionage charges of spying for Iran, in court indictment

Two residents of northern Israel's Tiberias—Yoni Segal, 18, and Nehorai Mizrahi, 20—faced espionage charges Thursday for collaborating with Iranian operatives, including agreeing to travel to Iran for "assassination training" targeting a senior Israeli figure. The indictment details a disturbing escalation from minor propaganda tasks to advanced intelligence operations.
According to prosecutors, the defendants initiated contact with Iranian agents posing as "leftist anti-government protesters" in mid-May 2025 on Telegram. They began by completing simple assignments—writing "Bibi [Benjamin Netanyahu’s nickname] is a Dictator" on notes, burning them and submitting proof—for cryptocurrency payments.
The operation intensified when Iranian handlers instructed them to acquire burner phones and conduct surveillance at malls in Haifa, Tel Aviv and Netanya, as well as Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center, where they documented security camera locations, security guard numbers and entry points.
Most alarmingly, Iranian agents later told them to acquire burner phones, hide their identity and offered Segal and Mizrahi NIS 200,000 (~$54,000) each to travel to Iran for assassination training. Though both agreed, the trip never materialized.
The Iranians also probed about weapons and drone procurement, with defendants falsely claiming access to the questioned arms. Despite recognizing their contacts as Iranian agents, they continued operations, with one later deleting Telegram communications to destroy evidence.
In a related Be’er Sheva indictment, Mark Morgan Pinsky, 33, from Hatzor HaGlilit faces charges for spying with aid from Iranian handlers. An agent named "Alex" contacted him via Telegram, offering him 2,000 shekels (~$540) daily for tasks.
Pinsky allegedly attempted to deliver a grenade (aborting the mission when he couldn’t locate it), received funds for communication equipment and discussed smuggling weapons or people from the West Bank into Israel for 2,000 shekels (~$540).
Hours before Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, Pinsky sent handlers screenshots of a WhatsApp message warning of an impending Iran-Israel conflict. He later filmed missile damage from Iranian strikes for 100 shekels (~$27) per video—at one point fabricating footage by sending news program images.
Prosecutors emphasized both cases unfolded "while Israel waged one of its hardest wars," calling the defendants’ actions "utter contempt for national security."
Segal’s attorney, Avi Moskovitz, denied all charges: "My client is a Zionist, normative young man with no intent to harm national security." Mizrahi’s lawyer reserved comment pending evidence review.
The indictments follow Monday’s arrest of a Ra’anana couple— Yuveda Yisrailov, 31, and Doria Achiel, 29—suspected of spying for Iran, highlighting intensified counter-espionage efforts.