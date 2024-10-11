Satellite images show destruction of two S. Lebanese towns

The New York Times on Thursday published an article describing the destruction of two towns in southern Lebanon — Yaroun and Maroun al-Ras — via satellite imagery said to be confirmed by the American outlet.
The footage shows massive destruction in villages that were heavily bombed and attacked for over 11 months of war even before the IDF’s ground operation in southern Lebanon.
Satellite images provided by Planet Labs reveal tank tracks from the Israeli side of the border leading to Yaroun. IDF positions can be seen where the military prepared positions for tanks and other military vehicles.
The paper reminded readers that Hezbollah joined the war initiated by Hamas on October 8, one day after the massacre on the Israeli-Gaza border and began launching rockets at Israel, which led to IDF bombings and airstrikes, forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate their homes on both sides of the border.
Israel said that the goal of the ground operation was to destroy Hezbollah's military infrastructure deeply embedded in border villages to allow northern residents to return to their homes safely.
The images from southern Lebanon, according to the Times, show IDF forces patrolling the streets of the villages and towns, setting up positions near homes and buildings.
Lebanese officials told were quoted in the article saying that the residents of the two villages had abandoned them before IDF forces entered the area. An analysis of the images and footage reveals similar levels of destruction in Maroun al-Ras, including additional buildings that were recently flattened, with IDF military vehicles visible in the area.
Another video featured in the extensive report shows what appears to be the controlled demolition of a mosque in Yaroun. “This is the main mosque where daily prayers are held, and where religious holidays and occasions are celebrated,” the local mayor said.
