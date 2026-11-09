220,000 protesters march in Amsterdam demanding tougher sanctions against Israel

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Amsterdam on Sunday evening, demanding that the Dutch government take stronger action against Israel and impose additional sanctions. Most of the protesters wore red and chanted slogans against what they described as "genocide in Gaza," calling for an end to all arms trade with Israel. Major streets in Amsterdam were closed to traffic because of the demonstration.
According to the Dutch branch of Amnesty International, which helped organize the protest, approximately 220,000 people participated.
"What is happening there [in Gaza] is inhumane," protester Mike van Dongen told The Associated Press. Criticizing the Dutch government, he added: "As far as I'm concerned, they're doing nothing. They don't dare to take serious action."
The war in Gaza has severely strained relations between the Netherlands and Israel. The Netherlands has passed legislation banning imports of products from Israeli settlements. Following the legislation's approval, Dutch media reported that passengers arriving on flights from Israel were facing stricter security checks at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.
The AP report noted that Prime Minister Rob Jetten participated in a pro-Palestinian demonstration last year. Speaking at his weekly news conference Friday, Jetten addressed the situation in Gaza. "Every day and every week, we do our utmost to alleviate the terrible situation there [in Gaza]," he said. "We are exerting political and diplomatic pressure on Israel to honor its agreements concerning Gaza."
Jetten added that his government was also increasing pressure on Hamas and other organizations that continue to carry out actions that threaten the safety of ordinary Israelis.