Netanyahu signals talks but holds back on sending delegation as Gaza City offensive looms

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that he had instructed his government to begin “immediate negotiations” aimed at ending the war in Gaza and bringing home all hostages. But within hours, Israeli officials walked back the sense of urgency, underscoring instead Netanyahu’s satisfaction with military plans to retake Gaza City.
The initial statement, released during Netanyahu’s visit to the IDF’s Gaza Division headquarters in southern Israel, suggested a dramatic shift. Netanyahu pledged both to pursue negotiations with Hamas and to approve the army’s operational plans to capture Gaza City and “defeat Hamas.”
Yet in a series of subsequent briefings to reporters, an unnamed political source offered clarifications that appeared to temper expectations. First, the source said Israel would not, for now, send a delegation to Doha or Cairo, where Egyptian and Qatari mediators have been waiting for days for an Israeli response to Hamas’ acceptance of a partial ceasefire proposal.
In a second message, the source emphasized that Netanyahu was “impressed” by the army’s Gaza City plans and “pleased” with them. Finally, in a third clarification, the source said that once a venue for negotiations is set, Netanyahu would order an Israeli team to participate in talks — but only “on all hostages, both living and dead, and on ending the war on Israel’s terms.”
Those terms, Netanyahu has repeatedly said, include dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities, returning all hostages, demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, maintaining Israeli security control there and installing an alternative civilian administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.
Critics said the prime minister’s statements reflected an effort to balance competing pressures. Hardline coalition partners, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, are demanding a full-scale conquest of Gaza. Families of the roughly 50 hostages still held in Gaza, meanwhile, have pressed for a deal that could secure the release of some 20 believed to be alive.
Mediators in Egypt and Qatar say Hamas has already agreed to a framework similar to one Israel previously accepted, but has received no clear response from Jerusalem. And the Trump administration, which has sought to both destroy Hamas and end the war, is eager to claim progress before the U.S. election season intensifies.
The result, analysts said, is a strategy of delay. Israel has begun calling up tens of thousands of reservists in preparation for an expanded Gaza operation expected to stretch into 2026, even as Netanyahu signals openness to negotiations. Israeli officials acknowledge that threatening to seize Gaza City is itself a form of leverage. But once the offensive begins, it could be politically difficult for Netanyahu’s government to agree to a withdrawal, especially if the operation comes at heavy cost.
For now, Netanyahu’s message is twofold: yes to preparing for a military push, no to accepting Hamas’ partial proposal, and a carefully worded “yes” to negotiations — but only under conditions defined by Israel.