Israeli man dies in snowmobile accident in Romania

A 30-year-old Israeli citizen died on Tuesday in a snowmobile accident at the Azuga ski resort in central Romania. The Israeli went out riding with three other friends, where he lost control of the vehicle.
The Israeli fell into a stream from a height of five meters and was waiting to be rescued. Rescue forces pulled him from the stream while he was unconscious and bleeding from his head. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The Foreign Ministry said that "the Department for Israelis Abroad and the consul in Romania are in contact with the deceased's family and are assisting in the process of transferring his coffin to Israel."
On Saturday evening, Inbar Greidinger-Gisler, 29, was killed in a fatal car accident on a safari in Tanzania. She died during a trip she went on with her husband and his family. The jeep in which they were traveling with a local driver overturned and Inbar was killed. Her husband and his family were slightly injured.