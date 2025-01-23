Lebanese journalist detained 1 year after IDF spokesperson interview

Layal Alekhtiar, a Lebanese journalist and presenter for the Saudi TV network Al Arabiya landed in hot water in October 2023 after her interview with IDF spokesperson in Arabic Col. Avichay Adraee.
During the interview, Alekhtiar referred to Adraee as "the spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces" and "Mr. Adraee," sparking a media campaign against her led by Hezbollah supporters. The Lebanese military prosecution subsequently filed a legal case against her, alleging a violation of Lebanon's anti-Israel boycott law.
On Wednesday, Alekhtiar, who had been abroad during the intervening period, arrived at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut and was taken directly to the military court for questioning. According to a Lebanese report, her return to Beirut aimed to resolve her legal status.
Alekhtiar was released on bail of 50 million Lebanese pounds (approximately $558), with Judge Fadi Sawan saying she remains under investigation.
Alekhtiar, a prominent presenter known for her opposition to Hezbollah, has faced significant criticism over the years. Following the 2023 interview and subsequent controversy, she took to the social media platform X, calling the situation a "political persecution and judicial oppression."
She stressed, "This has nothing to do with truth or justice. I’m not afraid because I’m Lebanese until Judgment Day – until my last breath. You will not touch my freedom, my dignity or my beliefs, no matter what you do."
Al Arabiya also condemned the attacks on the journalist, expressed support for her and said that Alekhtiar sought to cover all sides professionally. "At Al Arabiya, we stress that what Alekhtiar has faced is an attack on journalism, its values and the pursuit of balanced and professional news coverage," the network said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"This is an attempt to intimidate journalists and prevent them from engaging in professional dialogue and balanced reporting. The network reiterates its commitment to providing comprehensive and professional news coverage, exploring all angles and sources with the highest standards of credibility and objectivity,” it added.