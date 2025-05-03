Netanyahu postpones Azerbaijan visit amid security pressures in Gaza and Syria

Netanyahu was scheduled to travel to Baku on Wednesday for a five-day official visit and meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The visit, which would have included a weekend stay, was set to take place

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said the trip would be rescheduled and thanked Aliyev for the invitation, adding that the prime minister “appreciates the warm relations between the two countries.”

. Despite regional tensions, Azerbaijan maintained firm support for Israel throughout the ongoing war and even increased its energy exports to Israel during the war—now supplying nearly half of Israel’s fuel needs, up from a third prior.

