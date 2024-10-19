IDF soldier succumbs to wounds sustained in southern Lebanon combat

The IDF reported Saturday night that Sergeant Major (res.) Yishai Netanel Greenbaum, 38, a platoon sergeant in the 288 Brigade's 5030th Battalion, from Lod, has succumbed to wounds sustained in combat in southern Lebanon. Greenbaum was critically wounded on October 9.

Earlier, the IDF reported that Staff Sergeant Ofir Berkovich, 20, from Modi'in Maccabim Reut, and Sergeant Elishai Young, 19, from Dimona, both of the 401st Brigade's 52nd Armored Battalion, were killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip .

2 View gallery Sergeant Major (res.) Yishai Netanel Greenbaum ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Since the beginning of the war, the IDF's death toll has reached 748, with 355 fatalities during the ground operations in Gaza.

Greenbaum was also a social worker who specialized in treating trauma-affected soldiers, a role he continued during his reserve service as a combat soldier. In the battle where Greenbaum was wounded, fellow reservist Sergeant Major (res.) Ronny Ganizate was killed .

Before the official IDF announcement, Greenbaum’s wife, Hadas, shared the news on social media, writing, "With a broken and shattered heart, I must announce the passing of my beloved and heroic husband, Yishai Greenbaum. Yishai fell in defense of the homeland he so loved. The world lost a precious soul today. Thank you to the family and all who have supported us with your thoughts and prayers."

In a note reflecting on his reserve duty earlier this year, Greenbaum described balancing his dual roles as platoon sergeant and social worker during 150 days of service. "Like many other reservists, I was called up on October 7 to serve in a battalion tasked with defensive missions in the north. The tension, the risks and the long days added another undefined role for me," he wrote.

Greenbaum recounted how he switched between military and social work duties, offering both operational leadership and emotional support. "As a sergeant, I checked on wet gear during rainy nights. As a social worker, I ensured each soldier had a blanket and emphasized that every buddy checks on his friend. After mortar fire, as a sergeant, I led the troops to safety. As a social worker, I provided water and encouraging words to everyone."

2 View gallery Sergeant Major (res.) Yishai Netanel Greenbaum

He concluded his reflection by noting, "The period ended, but the war continues. My reserve duty left me thinking about the place of both roles in my life. It seems the whole country needs more of the social worker’s role—strengthening our forces and healing from trauma."

'An extraordinary individual'

The Ramat Gan Hesder Yeshiva, where Greenbaum studied, mourned his death, describing him as having "fallen a hero in battle in Lebanon." In a statement, the yeshiva added, "May we witness the vengeance for the blood of Your servants."

Yeshiva head Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira said, "Yishai was a leader, both strong and gentle. He was a kind, compassionate person, an amazing father who spent quality time with his family, and a social worker who helped soldiers prepare for hardships. He was both gentle and steadfast, an extraordinary individual. We pray that his sacrifice for the nation will hasten redemption and that his soul will rest near the divine throne."

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo noted that Greenbaum worked in the city's welfare department, saying, "Yishai loved this land, and his sole desire was to defeat the enemy so that we could live securely in Israel. We embrace his wife, Hadas, and their children, and we will provide any support they need. City staff have been supporting the family since his injury and even more so after his passing."

The Welfare Ministry expressed deep sorrow over Greenbaum's death, saying, "Yishai was a dedicated social worker in the Lod municipality and a reservist who went to defend the residents of northern Israel and all the citizens of the country. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Hadas, his children, family, colleagues at the social services department, and all who loved him."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: