Remains of hostages Itzik Elgarat, Ohad Yahalomi, Shlomo Mansour and Tsachi Idan identified

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced Thursday morning that Itzik Elgarat and Ohad Yahalomi, who were abducted from their homes during the October 7 Hamas-led attack, were murdered in captivity in Gaza.

The families of Shlomo Mansour and Tsachi Idan were also informed that their remains had been identified at the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv.

The coffins of the four hostages were transferred to Israel overnight. The hostages had been held in Gaza for 510 days before their remains were recovered.

Itzik Elgarat - remembered for his laughter and big heart

Residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz described Itzik Elgarat, who was abducted at age 68, as a beloved figure in their community. "We will remember him for his laughter, his big heart and his unwavering willingness to help anyone in need," they said.

"For years, he served the kibbutz with dedication as a groundskeeper and was responsible for plumbing, gas and steam maintenance. He was an integral part of the social fabric, loved spending time at the local pub, hosting friends and connecting generations. His passion for soccer and backgammon was well known, and he was a star of local games—always with a smile and good spirit." Elgarat is survived by two children, a brother and two sisters.

Elgarat was abducted from the safe room of his home during the October 7 attack. Before being taken, he was wounded by gunfire and called his brother, Danny, for help. Danny guided him on how to apply a tourniquet, but their conversation was abruptly cut off. For a long time, his fate remained unknown, until it was confirmed that he had been taken alive despite his injuries.

Elgarat had previously lived in Denmark, where his children reside, before returning to Israel several years ago.

His brother, Danny, became a prominent voice in the fight to bring the hostages home, regularly attending protests, giving media interviews and speaking at Knesset committees. This week, in a session of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, he asserted that his brother did not die due to military pressure but rather succumbed to starvation in captivity.

"My brother was not killed by an Air Force strike—my brother starved to death. He simply starved," Danny said.

"They could have brought him out. In November, there was a deal, but they gave up on all the elderly and went to war instead. Now, all those elderly hostages are buried. They are all dead. Who will take responsibility for this? Who will answer for the decision to leave them there?" he asked the attendees. "We warned, we pleaded, we said time was their oxygen."

Ohad Yahalomi - devoted family man and nature conservationist

The kibbutz also paid tribute to Ohad Yahalomi, who was murdered in Hamas captivity at age 50, describing him as "a devoted and loving family man, a sports enthusiast and an avid hiker who knew every trail and landmark in the desert he cherished."

"For years, he worked at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, dedicating his life to protecting nature," the kibbutz statement continued. "His deep love for the desert led him to co-publish a scorpion field guide and take part in educational initiatives within the Bedouin community. We will always remember him as a man of values, full of compassion, who loved both people and the land."

Yahalomi is survived by his wife, three young children, extended family and many friends.

The Yahalomi family was abducted in its entirety during the October 7 attack. Ohad’s wife, Bat Sheva, and their two young daughters were taken on one motorcycle, while their son, Eitan , was placed on another. Ohad, who was left behind injured, was later seized as well.

As the kidnappers neared the Gaza border, the terrorist transporting Bat Sheva and her daughters panicked and fell off the bike. Seizing the moment, she managed to escape with the girls. However, the captors continued into Gaza with Ohad and Eitan.

Eitan endured 52 days in captivity —16 of them alone—before being released.

Yahalomi, a dedicated ranger at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, remained missing for months. "We have no information about him," Bat Sheva said in an earlier interview. "That’s the worst part—living on shaky ground, with no certainty. It’s gut-wrenching."

"I can’t begin to imagine what this time is doing to the hostages," she continued. "Every day adds another unbearable weight of despair. We were in that hell for just one day, feeling like no one was coming to save us. What must they be feeling?"

Shlomo Manour - the grandfather to everyone

Hadassah Lazar, Shlomo Mansour's sister, confirmed that the family had been notified of the official identification of his remains at the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv.

"None of this should have happened," she said. "It is heartbreaking that in our own country, we are forced to take solace in receiving a body to bury."

She added, "I am filled with rage over what happened. I don’t know if this is truly a form of comfort—I am just full of anger. Now, we all owe him an apology. As a child, he survived the Farhud pogrom, and now, in his old age, he could not survive the catastrophe that befell us on October 7. He was a man of rare character."

Kibbutz Kissufim, from which Mansour was abducted during the October 7 attack, paid tribute to him, describing him as "a beloved and cherished figure."

"For us, Shlomo was the heart of our community—the grandfather to everyone," the kibbutz said in a statement. "Always with a warm smile, never forgetting a single birthday, always calling to say 'mazal tov.' He had a rare gift of making each person feel like they were the center of his world, through his warmth, kindness and selfless presence. His memory will stay with us forever. May his soul be bound in the bond of life. May his memory be a blessing."

Tsachi Idan - devoted father and soccer fan

The remains of Tsachi Idan were identified Thursday morning at the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir—510 days after he was abducted from his home in Nahal Oz.

"The unbearable journey of our family to bring back our beloved and dear Tsachi from the inferno in Gaza has ended with the official identification of his body by an authorized Israeli team," the family said in a statement.

They added that "the uncertainty and constant turmoil have finally come to an end." According to the family, "Tsachi was abducted alive, and we received several signs of life from him throughout his captivity. As of the November 2023 hostage deal, he was still alive and expected to be released."

He will be laid to rest alongside his daughter, Ma’ayan, who was murdered on October 7 while trying to protect her father and secure the safe room door.

Idan, 50, was kidnapped from his home after Hamas terrorists stormed the residence, murdering his eldest daughter, Ma’ayan. Their home was then turned into a makeshift command center, where terrorists gathered other kidnapped families from the kibbutz. From there, they restrained and took Idan, along with fellow hostage Omri Miran—who remains in captivity—and Judith and Natalie Raanan , who were later released.

A high-tech professional, Idan was married to Gali for 18 years. They had four children: Ma’ayan, who was killed, Sharon, 15, who was in Tel Aviv visiting her aunt at the time of the attack, Yael, 12, and Shachar, 10. His family and friends described him as a devoted soccer fan and a passionate supporter of Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Hamas handed over the remains of four hostages overnight. The coffins were transferred to the Red Cross shortly after midnight and were delivered to Israeli forces inside Gaza about an hour later.

In accordance with Israel’s demands, Hamas reportedly refrained from transferring the hostages' remains in a public display. Around 5 a.m., a convoy carrying the coffins arrived at the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv. Dozens of people awaited their arrival throughout the night, holding Israeli flags, yellow flags and banners of Hapoel Tel Aviv—the soccer team supported by Tsachi Idan, one of the victims.