In first since Oct. 7, Israel lifts state of emergency in south

Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the IDF's recommendation not to extend the 'special situation on the home front' — a legal status that grants authorities expanded powers during security emergencies

Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza
Gaza border region
Ceasefire
October 7
Israel on Monday announced the end of the special home-front status in the country’s south, lifting the emergency designation for the first time since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks.
Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the IDF's recommendation not to extend the “special situation on the home front” — a legal status that grants authorities expanded powers during security emergencies. The measure, in place since the outbreak of the war with Hamas, will expire Tuesday, Oct. 28.
1 View gallery
ההרס בקיבוץ בארי אחרי 7 באוקטוברההרס בקיבוץ בארי אחרי 7 באוקטובר
(Photo: Yair Sagi)
“The decision reflects the new security reality in the south that was achieved thanks to the determined and powerful operations over the past two years by our heroic fighters against the Hamas terrorist organization,” Katz said in a statement.
He added that Israel remains “fully committed to achieving all the defined war objectives — first and foremost, dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities and the demilitarization of Gaza.”
Katz said the government would continue to act “with strength and responsibility to safeguard the security of Israeli citizens within all its borders.”
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""