US holds direct talks with Hamas in bid to free Israeli American hostages

The Trump administration is holding direct talks with Hamas regarding the release of American hostages held in Gaza and the possibility of a broader deal to end the war, journalist Barak Ravid reported Wednesday.
A senior Israeli official familiar with the discussions told Ynet that Israel has been briefed on the negotiations, which are being led by President Donald Trump’s envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler.
"He has held several conversations with senior Hamas officials in Qatar," the official said. "The official goal is to secure the release of Israeli-American hostages, both living and dead, while also signaling to Hamas that, if they demonstrate goodwill and release hostages, it could pave the way for the second phase of the deal."
According to the official: "The Americans have made the release of Edan Alexander, a U.S. citizen, their top priority. There are also four other American citizens classified as deceased."
Although U.S. law prohibits negotiations with terrorist organizations, and Hamas is designated as such by Washington, there is an exception that allows the president’s envoy for hostage affairs to engage in talks specifically for securing the release of American hostages.
Until now, Boehler has not been directly involved in negotiations for hostages held by Hamas, but he previously led efforts to secure the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov from Iraq. Against the backdrop of stalled talks, the White House has now opted to engage directly with Hamas leadership rather than relying on intermediaries. This shift also explains why Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, has not yet traveled to the region — suggesting Washington wants to first exhaust Boehler’s direct diplomatic channel.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Meanwhile, a delegation of freed hostages visiting Washington is expected to meet with various Trump administration officials, though likely not with the president himself. In his address to Congress Tuesday night, Trump made little mention of the hostage crisis. The delegation, which arrived in Washington as negotiations remain deadlocked, will stress to senior officials the urgent need to secure the immediate and comprehensive release of all remaining hostages.