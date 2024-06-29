Israeli sources say 'critical days' ahead for hostage deal

Israeli sources familiar with the details of the continuing attempts to secure a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas said Saturday these were "critical days," during which the U.S. and the mediators "will apply great pressure and try to finally acquire a positive answer from [Yahya] Sinwar." However, the sources clarified that "No one knows how he’ll respond."
The attempt to renew talks, which have almost completely frozen since the terrorist organization refused the Israeli offer presented by U.S. President Joe Biden, comes amid the IDF’s progress in Rafah and the expected transition to phase three of the fighting in the Strip. Israel believes this is a "good exit point" for a deal and one that may also prevent a war on the northern border.
Meanwhile, a Hamas official said on Saturday that the terror group received a "new American message" via the mediators, in an effort to renew the negotiations. The official said in a conversation with the Arab News Agency (AWP) that the message included "slight amendments to two clauses in the Israeli proposal presented by Biden." He noted, "There’s an advancement in the attempt to return the negotiations to the starting point. The remaining differences will then be attempted to be bridged."
Demonstrations calling for the release of the hostages will take place Saturday evening, during which, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, former hostage Noa Argamani will speak to the crowd for the first time in a recorded message since her rescue in Operation Arnon.
The hostages’ families continue to call "to approve the Netanyahu deal" after talks have reached a stalemate in recent weeks. "We must not miss the opportunity for a deal that will bring all the hostages home—those alive for rehabilitation, and the fallen and murdered for burial," read a statement from the Hostages Families Headquarters.