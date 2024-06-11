Noa Argamani meet mother of partner still held hostage

Rescued hostage Noa Argamani, returned home in the special ops extraction from Hamas captivity on Saturday, met on Tuesday with the Ditza Or, mother of her partner Avinatan Or, who was abducted with her from the Nova festival during the October 7 massacre and was still held captive by the Hamas terrorists.
Nearly 250 have passed since they were both taken hostage. their abduction was filmed by the terrorists and spread on social media becoming a symbol of the atrocities. Argamani was seen forcibly separated from her boyfriend and taken on a motorcycle to the Strip, while Or was manhandled on food by his captors.
"This moving picture was sent to me by the wonderful woman Ditza Or, Avinatan's mother," a post of Facebook read. "She finally meets Noa Argamani, Avinatan's girlfriend who was kidnapped alongside him.
Argamani was released from on Tuesday after undergoing a series of tests. Her mother, Liora, who suffers from terminal cancer, remains hospitalized.