850 גג

Noa Argamani meet mother of partner still held hostage

Yael Ciechanover|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage Rescue Operation
Israeli hostages held in Gaza
Noa Argamani
Operation Arnon
Rescued hostage Noa Argamani, returned home in the special ops extraction from Hamas captivity on Saturday, met on Tuesday with the Ditza Or, mother of her partner Avinatan Or, who was abducted with her from the Nova festival during the October 7 massacre and was still held captive by the Hamas terrorists.
Nearly 250 have passed since they were both taken hostage. their abduction was filmed by the terrorists and spread on social media becoming a symbol of the atrocities. Argamani was seen forcibly separated from her boyfriend and taken on a motorcycle to the Strip, while Or was manhandled on food by his captors.
2 View gallery
מפגש מרגש בין אמו של אבינתן אור לנועה ארגמנימפגש מרגש בין אמו של אבינתן אור לנועה ארגמני
Ditza Or and Noa Argamani in their meeting, Avinatan Or
(Photo: Courtesy)
"This moving picture was sent to me by the wonderful woman Ditza Or, Avinatan's mother," a post of Facebook read. "She finally meets Noa Argamani, Avinatan's girlfriend who was kidnapped alongside him.
2 View gallery
נועה ארגמני חוגגת לאביה יעקב יום הולדת בבית החולים איכילובנועה ארגמני חוגגת לאביה יעקב יום הולדת בבית החולים איכילוב
Noa Armani with her father at the hospital after her rescue
(צילום: דוברות איכילוב)
Argamani was released from on Tuesday after undergoing a series of tests. Her mother, Liora, who suffers from terminal cancer, remains hospitalized.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""