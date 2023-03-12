Syrian media reports an Israeli strike on northwest city of Masyaf

Syria's official television channel reported an Israeli airstrike on Sunday, on several targets in the northwest of the country including the area of Masyaf, Hama and the port city of Tartus.
According to the report, air defenses were activated, and explosions were heard.
A Syrian military official said the strike began soon after 6 am Israel time. "The Israeli enemy fired missiles from the air towards targets in Tartus and Hama," and added that three people were wounded and the strike caused damage. Masyaf was not mentioned in the official's statement.
The strike is the third attributed to Israel since the devastating earthquake last month.
Iranian cargo flights landed in Syria over recent days, described as carrying humanitarian aid to victims of the earthquake that struck both Syria and Turkey last month, killing tens of thousands.
The plane arrived at the Aleppo airport which reopened after a strike attributed to Israel caused damage and caused the airfield to be closed for days.
Last August, S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems were taken out of the area by Russia to bolster its war in Ukraine.
In December, then-defense minister Benny Gantz identified the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center in Masyaf, known by its French acronym CERS, as a site used by Iran to produce advanced weapons for Iranian-backed proxy militias in the region.
Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York City, Gantz accused Iran of assembling a "terror industry" in Syria for its needs and called on the world to provide a "credible and tangible military option" against Iranian activity.
He also issued a warning to Syria against using these facilities to produce precision-guided missiles for Iran and Hezbollah, thereby disrupting the balance in the region.
The Masyaf facility is close to the border with Lebanon in the Beqqa valley where the Iran-backed Hezbollah group was reported to have their precise weapons production.