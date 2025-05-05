Cabinet approves expanding offensive in Gaza, call-up of reserve troops

The security government unanimously approved expanding the offensive in Gaza, despite a warning from IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir that the fighting could impact the fate of the hostages still held by Hamas.

The security government unanimously approved expanding the offensive in Gaza, despite a warning from IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir that the fighting could impact the fate of the hostages still held by Hamas.

The security government unanimously approved expanding the offensive in Gaza, despite a warning from IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir that the fighting could impact the fate of the hostages still held by Hamas.