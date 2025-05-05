Cabinet approves expanding offensive in Gaza, call-up of reserve troops

The security government unanimously approved expanding the offensive in Gaza, despite a warning from IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir that the fighting could impact the fate of the hostages still held by Hamas.
The ministers also approved an outline of a future plan to provide humanitarian aid to the residents of the Strip, over the opposition of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Distribution would be carried out by an international foundation that would have to ensure the aid does not fall into the hands of Hamas. A final decision on the provision of aid was not made.
The cabinet meeting lasted seven hours and was held without the participation of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, who was replaced by his deputy.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Ben-Gvir said in the meeting that he does not understand why aid must be provided. "There is enough food there. The Hamas warehouses should be bombed," he said. Zamir, in response, said the minister's ideas pose a danger to Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended the discussion by saying that ministers are free to oppose the position of senior officers.
After approving a more extensive operation in the Strip, the cabinet also approved the call-up of forces in the reserves.