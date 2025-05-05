Cabinet approves expanding offensive in Gaza, call-up of reserve troops

The ministers also approved an outline for future distribution of aid to the Strip over the objection of Itamar Ben-Gvir who suggested the Hamas warehouses where he said aid was in abundance should be bombed 

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Benjamin Netanyahu
Security Cabinet
humanitarian aid
ground offensive
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Eyal Zamir
Gaza Strip
IDF
The security government unanimously approved expanding the offensive in Gaza, despite a warning from IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir that the fighting could impact the fate of the hostages still held by Hamas.
The ministers also approved an outline of a future plan to provide humanitarian aid to the residents of the Strip, over the opposition of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Distribution would be carried out by an international foundation that would have to ensure the aid does not fall into the hands of Hamas. A final decision on the provision of aid was not made.
2 View gallery
חיילי מילואיםחיילי מילואים
IDF soldiers in the reserves
(Photo: Ziv Koren)
2 View gallery
תקיפות אוויריות ברצועת עזהתקיפות אוויריות ברצועת עזה
IDF strikes northern Gaza
(Photo: Amir Cohen / Reuters)
The cabinet meeting lasted seven hours and was held without the participation of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, who was replaced by his deputy.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Ben-Gvir said in the meeting that he does not understand why aid must be provided. "There is enough food there. The Hamas warehouses should be bombed," he said. Zamir, in response, said the minister's ideas pose a danger to Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended the discussion by saying that ministers are free to oppose the position of senior officers.
After approving a more extensive operation in the Strip, the cabinet also approved the call-up of forces in the reserves.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""