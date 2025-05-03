IDF issues tens of thousands of reserve call-ups ahead of expanded Gaza operation

The IDF plans to resume ground operations across more areas of Gaza, with reservists replacing regular troops in other zones.

The military began issuing tens of thousands of emergency reserve call-up orders on Saturday evening as it prepares to expand its ground operation in Gaza in the coming days, according to military officials. The call-up marks the sixth or seventh round of mobilization for many reservist brigades since the war began 17 months ago.

While some reserve units will be deployed directly into Gaza for renewed combat operations, most will be reassigned to other fronts—such as the northern border or the West Bank—to replace regular army units moving south to spearhead the next phase of fighting. Entire reserve battalions are expected to take part in the expanded ground campaign in Gaza.

The move effectively nullifies the IDF's earlier commitment to limit reservist duty in 2025 to just two and a half months. That schedule has now been scrapped before the calendar year’s midpoint, and military officials have declined to specify how long reservists will be required to serve under the current mobilization.

Military leaders say the renewed offensive is aimed at increasing pressure on Hamas to secure a hostage deal. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has declared the return of hostages held by Hamas as the military’s top priority, followed by the defeat and dismantling of the terrorist group.

The Security Cabinet is expected to formally approve the expanded Gaza campaign on Sunday, following a high-level meeting chaired by Netanyahu on Friday. Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Zamir have already signed off on the operational plans. “As long as Hamas does not release our hostages, we will deepen our military action significantly,” said a senior Israeli official following the meeting. “That is what will happen unless Hamas agrees to a last-minute deal.”

Under the new operational structure, reserve forces will be split into two groups: those that will directly participate in combat in Gaza, and those that will backfill regular units reassigned to the front. In recent days, numerous reserve commanders have told their soldiers to prepare for an imminent, unplanned call-up.

In a statement over the weekend, the military emphasized that reservist deployment would be conducted with “consideration and responsibility, based on operational needs.” Amid troop fatigue and a shortage of combat personnel, Halevi warned that the military cannot achieve its goals alone and called for political backing and civilian enforcement of sanctions on draft evaders.