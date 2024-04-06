Body of Elad Katzir, hostage murdered in Gaza, recovered by IDF

, 47, who was abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7 and later murdered in captivity, was recovered overnight by the IDF in the city of Khan Younis in the territory's south, the army announced on Saturday.

, 47, who was abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7 and later murdered in captivity, was recovered overnight by the IDF in the city of Khan Younis in the territory's south, the army announced on Saturday.

The military estimates that he was murdered by his captors in mid-January and his remains were found buried in Khan Younis by Commando Brigade forces under the guidance of the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence.

The military estimates that he was murdered by his captors in mid-January and his remains were found buried in Khan Younis by Commando Brigade forces under the guidance of the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence.

The military estimates that he was murdered by his captors in mid-January and his remains were found buried in Khan Younis by Commando Brigade forces under the guidance of the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence.

"Following an identification procedure carried out overnight by medical officials at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, IDF and Shin Bet representatives informed Elad Katzir's family that his body had been recovered," read a joint statement with Shin Bet.

"Following an identification procedure carried out overnight by medical officials at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, IDF and Shin Bet representatives informed Elad Katzir's family that his body had been recovered," read a joint statement with Shin Bet.

"Following an identification procedure carried out overnight by medical officials at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, IDF and Shin Bet representatives informed Elad Katzir's family that his body had been recovered," read a joint statement with Shin Bet.