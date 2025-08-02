This is what hell looks like: Signs of life that shook hostages’ families and Israel

Over the past 48 hours, families of Israeli hostages and former captives have been shaken by the release of distressing signs of life from two hostages held by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza— Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski . These latest videos mark a painful continuation of nearly 22 months of ongoing conflict and captivity.

Since the end of the second hostage exchange deal in late February, multiple videos and images have surfaced, offering brief and harrowing glimpses into the brutal conditions endured by the hostages.

Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal





The footage, often released by Hamas or Islamic Jihad, reveals the psychological and physical suffering inflicted on captives who appear to have been coerced into scripted statements.

The crisis extends far beyond Gaza and has received limited international focus. It began during the hostage exchange negotiations when videos showed David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal forced to witness the “release ceremony” of fellow captives.

Omri Miran

Notably, two videos of Braslavski have been released since the ceasefire collapsed in March. Family members have authorized limited releases of some materials while cautioning that the hostages’ statements were likely dictated by their captors.

Rom Braslavski

Israel estimates that 20 of the hostages remain alive, with signs of life having been received from 19 individuals since the January-February 2025 exchange deal. Among those confirmed alive are Avinatan Or, Eitan Abraham Mor, David Cunio, Alon Ohel, Segev Kalfon and brothers Gali and Ziv Berman . In the latest footage, David appeared in severely deteriorated physical condition in a video released by Hamas.

This footage came just over five months after he and Gilboa-Dalal were forced to watch the release of other captives.

David’s family has not yet confirmed the authenticity of the latest video. Braslavski’s most recent recording shows him crying and shouting, claiming he had lost contact with his captors. His family authorized the release of a single image from the footage. This is the second video released since his abduction in October 2023.

1 View gallery Matan Zangauker

In addition, a new photo of Matan Zangauker published on June 7 shows him in captivity with an explicit threat to his life, while the last video of him prior to this was released in December 2024.

Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Chaim Ohana

Videos of Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Chaim Ohana, including footage inside a tunnel, were released with family approval. Maxim Herkin and Bar Abraham Kupershtein, held together in captivity, recently had excerpts from videos authorized for release as part of a public campaign by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Maxim Herkin and Bar Kupershtein ( Video: Hostages and Missing Families Forum )

Omri Miran appeared in a video released on Holocaust Remembrance Day in April, marking the second sign of life received from him. Matan Angrest’s captivity video was released in March with full family consent and included clips related to his abduction.

Matan Angrest

A painful farewell video from March showed Eitan Horn saying goodbye to his brother Yair, who was freed in the second hostage exchange, and Nimrod Cohen’s family identified him despite blurring in the footage.

After 666 days in captivity, Israeli authorities estimate that at least 20 hostages remain alive and can potentially be rescued, though there are heightened concerns for two additional hostages believed to be in serious danger. Families of 30 hostages who have died continue to demand the return of their loved ones for proper burial in Israel and call for a comprehensive deal to replace the current partial exchange policy.

Eitan and Iair Horn

In response to the recent videos of David and Braslavski, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a plea: “Look them in the eyes! Time is up! Our brothers are going through hell in captivity. Stop the madness—bring a comprehensive agreement that will bring them home.”