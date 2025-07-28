Germany plans Gaza aid airlift, weighs pressure on Israel

Joined by France and the UK, Berlin plans to send food and medicine to Gaza, hold aid conference; German chancellor calls access a 'first step,' warns more action may follow, opposes further forced displacement from enclave

Itamar Eichner, AFP|
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Monday that Germany will “immediately” launch an airlift with Jordan to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as France and the UK prepare parallel efforts.
In a meeting of Germany’s security cabinet, Merz expressed alarm at Gaza’s “catastrophic” situation and emphasized the need for further action beyond the initial humanitarian pauses declared by Israel. He announced that Berlin is keeping all diplomatic options open, including suspending the EU-Israel association agreement or halting arms exports, though no decisions have been made yet.
1 View gallery
פרידריך מרץפרידריך מרץ
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
(Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Merz said he would speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before any move, and that Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is set to travel to the Middle East this week, possibly alongside French and British counterparts. Germany plans to reassess the situation over the weekend.
Despite Germany’s historically strong alliance with Israel, including being a major arms supplier, Merz said Berlin is willing to intensify pressure. “We will do everything in our power to ease the humanitarian plight in Gaza,” he said, noting the airlift will likely provide limited relief, but is still “a contribution we are eager to make.”
US President Donald Trump wtih British Prime MInister Keir Starmer: 'From what I see on TV, I can say those kids look starving'
(Video: Reuters)
Germany is also preparing for a Gaza reconstruction conference with French and UK support and opposes further forced displacement from the territory.
The announcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments acknowledging hunger in Gaza, and growing demands by European leaders to unlock aid access and support a ceasefire. Merz’s shift reflects mounting internal criticism of Germany’s traditional restraint when dealing with Israel, rooted in post-Holocaust responsibility.
