Sewn in Gaza 'like a pincushion' after loss of 2 fingers: Emily Damari underwent a series of surgeries

About a month and a half after being released from Hamas captivity , Emily Damari has completed a series of complex surgeries on her hand and leg to treat injuries sustained on October 7. Damari, who survived 471 days under horrific conditions, lost two fingers after being shot twice by Hamas terrorists and was treated in captivity with nothing more than a single expired bottle of iodine.

3 View gallery Emily says her missing fingers are a sign of hope ( Photo: Pomi Ofir Tal )

On the morning of October 7, 28-year-old Emily was in her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza when a large number of terrorists attacked the community, murdering 62 residents and abducting 19 others. She was shot at close range in her left hand and right leg, leading to the loss of two fingers and injuries to her leg that impaired her ability to move.

Before undergoing surgery at Sheba Medical Center, Emily shared her feelings with her characteristic optimism: "I have embraced my hand, my pain and my scars entirely. To me, they symbolize freedom, hope and strength." A photograph of Emily's bandaged hand has become an emblem of inspiration for many people worldwide.

After the surgery, she said: "The surgery on my hand and leg went much better than expected, thanks to the expertise and professionalism of the surgeons at Sheba Medical Center. I want to thank the surgeons, nurses, and staff at the hospital for the amazing care I received."

She added: "My recovery will take time, and my hand will never fully heal, but the intense pain that accompanied me for a year and a half, due to nerve stitching during my first surgery at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, is no longer there. The large scar, caused by an open, infected wound that didn’t heal for four months due to the conditions in the tunnels where I was held, now looks much better. After recovery, with the help of physiotherapy, I hope to use my hand much better than I could before the surgery."

3 View gallery Emily before her surgery ( Photo: Damari family )

Mandy Damari, Emily’s mother, revealed that her daughter was "stitched up like a pincushion" by Hamas, leaving her in severe pain in her hand and leg. Despite the severity of her injuries and the high risk of infection, Hamas provided no medical treatment other than an expired bottle of iodine. "It’s nothing short of a miracle that she didn’t develop a life-threatening infection," her mother said.

While Emily was held in Gaza, Mandy spent months appealing to world leaders and human rights organizations to secure humanitarian and medical assistance for the hostages . In a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer last month, Mandy and Emily emphasized that, in reality, Emily received no assistance and was held in "cruel and horrifying" conditions.

Despite her suffering, Emily is now focusing her attention on the struggle to bring the remaining hostages home: "Although my injuries weren’t simple, I know there are others still in captivity in worse physical and mental conditions. All hostages must come home immediately, without any further delays."

Two of the remaining hostages are Emily’s close friends from Kibbutz Kfar Aza — twin siblings Gali and Ziv Berman. During the attack, Gali rushed to Emily because she was alone, and the two were abducted together. Emily urged world leaders to keep pressuring Hamas. "I want to thank President Trump again for securing the deal that brought me home. Please, help us bring Gali, Ziv, and all the other hostages home before it’s too late for everyone," she said.

After her release, Emily and her mother Mandy thanked the British Prime Minister for his personal support during her captivity. They revealed that Hamas held Emily in a school belonging to UNRWA (the United Nations Relief and Works Agency) in Gaza, among other locations. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has already contacted UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini regarding Emily’s claims about her time in Gaza.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Damari family )

Starmer also invited Emily and Mandy to visit 10 Downing Street on their next trip to the UK. The two are looking forward to seeing family, friends and supporters in the UK who fought for her return — including fans of Tottenham Hotspur, the football club she supports. "After I recover from the surgeries, and after the remaining hostages are freed, I’ll be so excited to return to the UK. There are so many people I want to thank personally for helping me get my life back," Emily said.