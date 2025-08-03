Violating status quo, Ben-Gvir leads Tisha B’Av prayer on Temple Mount

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ascended the Temple Mount on Sunday morning, marking the observance of Tisha B’Av, the Jewish day of mourning over the destruction of the Temples. Footage from the site shows the minister—who oversees Israel's police—leading a prayer alongside other Jewish visitors to the Mount, in full view of police officers present at the scene, and in contradiction to the status quo at the holy site.
According to a statement from his office, Ben-Gvir “prayed for Israel’s absolute victory in the war and the safe return of all our hostages.”
This is not the first time Ben-Gvir has visited the Temple Mount since taking office nearly two years and seven months ago. On several occasions, he has stated that he prayed there. However, this time he was filmed doing so publicly, along with other worshippers—again, in full view of law enforcement, which is tasked with maintaining order at the site.
Nearly every time Ben-Gvir has ascended the Mount since he was sworn in as minister in December 2022, the Prime Minister’s Office has swiftly clarified that “the status quo on the Temple Mount has not changed,” often distancing itself from his statements. In the past, the office has reiterated that “policy regarding the Temple Mount is determined directly by the government and the prime minister.”