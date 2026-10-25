Israel fears copycat attacks ahead of election after deadly West Bank terror shooting

Security forces have heightened their alert across the West Bank amid fears of copycat attacks following a deadly shooting near Hebron on Friday , stepping up arrests, patrols and counterterrorism operations less than two days before the national election.

The military said Sunday that troops had arrested a suspect believed to be planning an imminent attack on Highway 60, a major highway used daily by Israeli motorists in the West Bank. The arrest came as security forces continued a large-scale operation in Hebron , where approximately 50 suspects have been detained and more than 500 locations searched.

Footage shows gunmen behind attack near Hebron being killed ( Video: IDF )

The heightened security measures follow Friday's shooting near the West Bank city, which killed Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem and left three other soldiers lightly wounded.

Defense officials are particularly concerned that the attack could inspire additional assaults in the days leading up to Tuesday's election, prompting the military to expand its operational presence across the territory.

Gallery Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman

Alongside the security operations, the IDF launched a major military exercise Sunday involving four divisions and the air force, aimed at strengthening readiness across several regions.

Suspect arrested over alleged imminent attack

In the Binyamin area of the central West Bank, soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade's 202nd Battalion arrested a suspect believed to be preparing an attack on Highway 60.

The operation followed specific intelligence provided by the Shin Bet domestic security agency.

Israeli forces arrest suspect believed to be preparing attack on Highway 60

Acting on the information, troops established a checkpoint along the highway and detained the suspect.

No weapons were found in his possession at the time of the arrest, and he was transferred to security authorities for further questioning.

Highway 60 is one of the West Bank's main north-south highways, connecting several major Palestinian cities and Israeli settlements. It is heavily traveled by Israeli motorists and has been the site of previous attacks.

The arrest was part of a broader effort to prevent further violence following Friday's shooting.

Security forces have intensified raids, patrols and arrests at several locations across the West Bank, seeking to identify suspects involved in terrorist activity and prevent additional attacks inspired by the Hebron incident.

Homes of two gunmen sealed ahead of demolition

Israeli troops also sealed the homes of the two terrorists responsible for Friday's attack, following an order signed by the head of the military's Central Command authorizing their seizure and temporary closure.

The military intends to proceed with demolishing the properties.

פעילות כוחות צה"ל לאיטום בתי המחבלים מהפיגוע בחברון ( Video: IDF )

Both gunmen were killed in exchanges of fire with Israeli security forces during the attack.

Israel has long used punitive home demolitions against Palestinians who carried out deadly attacks, a practice authorities defend as a deterrent.

New footage released Sunday showed the confrontation at Yehuda Junction, near Hebron, where the two terrorists exchanged fire with the command group of the deputy commander of the 755th Battalion.

According to the military's account, command teams from the battalion and paratrooper forces rushed to the scene and engaged the attackers in a gunbattle that ended with both gunmen dead.

The military said the soldiers' response prevented the attackers from reaching a nearby road used by Israeli motorists, potentially averting a more serious attack.

Hebron operation continues with no end date

Israeli forces continued their operation in Hebron overnight, with troops from the Paratroopers Brigade and the elite Maglan commando unit arresting 12 additional suspects.

The troops also confiscated vehicles described by the military as illegal and located weapons.

IDF checkpoint in Hebron ( Photo: HAZEM BADER / AFP )

Since the operation began, approximately 50 suspects have been arrested and security forces have searched more than 500 locations throughout the city.

The military has not announced when the operation will end, saying its duration will depend on ongoing security assessments.

Israeli forces are also maintaining an expanded presence outside Hebron, conducting raids and arrests aimed at disrupting terrorist networks and preventing attacks elsewhere in the West Bank.

The military said its efforts are intended both to apprehend suspects involved in terrorist activity and to prevent the establishment of infrastructure that could support future attacks.

With the election approaching, defense officials are particularly concerned about attempts to imitate Friday's shooting or carry out attacks inspired by the incident.

IDF forcces operating in Hebron, West Bank ( Photo: HAZEM BADER / AFP )

Alongside the raids, the military has instructed soldiers stationed along roads, at intersections, checkpoints and security posts to tighten operational procedures.

The measures are intended to improve the identification of threats in real time, stop attacks before they develop and reduce risks to troops operating in the area.

The Hebron operation also includes the removal of structures the military considers illegal and efforts to reshape parts of the operational environment to make it easier for troops to maneuver and identify threats.

Four divisions and air force join major military drill

Meanwhile, a large-scale military exercise began Sunday involving the IDF's West Bank Division, the 98th, 96th and 210th divisions, along with the Israeli Air Force.

The exercise is taking place in areas under the responsibility of the participating regional divisions.

According to the military, the drill was planned as part of the Operations Directorate's 2026 training program and is intended to strengthen operational readiness, rehearse military procedures and incorporate lessons learned from the war.

The military said the exercise also aims to improve the defense of Israeli communities and strengthen coordination with air forces supporting ground operations.

Increased movement of troops, military vehicles and aircraft is expected Sunday and Monday in areas under the military's Central and Northern commands.

The IDF emphasized that the exercise had been scheduled in advance and that the increased military activity was not an indication of a new security incident.

The drill comes amid heightened alert levels ahead of the election, with the military seeking to maintain readiness for threats across several fronts.

Security forces reinforce West Bank olive harvest

The military also provided an update Sunday on security arrangements during the annual olive harvest in the West Bank, which has been accompanied by tensions and incidents of nationalist violence.

According to IDF figures, approximately 220,000 dunams, or 54,400 acres, of olive groves have been harvested so far this season.

Olive harvest in West Bank coordinated and secured by IDF forces ( Photo: IDF )

Security forces have coordinated protection at approximately 100 harvesting locations.

The military estimated that about 22,500 metric tons of olives have been collected, producing approximately 5,500 liters of olive oil.

Despite recent incidents of nationalist violence, including attacks connected to the harvest, Israeli defense officials said confrontations had affected only a small percentage of the areas being harvested.

They maintained that the overwhelming majority of coordinated harvesting activities conducted under security protection had proceeded without unusual incidents.

To facilitate the harvest and prevent confrontations, violence and attacks, the military has reinforced its Central Command with additional forces.

The reinforcements include the headquarters of the 98th Division, a task force headquarters from the Paratroopers Brigade, a regular infantry battalion and Border Police companies.

Olive harvest in West Bank coordinated and secured by IDF forces ( Photo: IDF )

The forces have been deployed throughout the West Bank to provide security, prevent attacks and reduce the risk of clashes during the harvest.

The olive harvest is an important source of income for many Palestinian families, and access to agricultural land has frequently been a source of friction between Palestinian farmers and Israeli settlers.

The additional deployments come as the military balances several security priorities, including protecting civilians, preventing attacks and maintaining a heightened operational presence before Tuesday's election.

For Israeli security officials, the immediate concern remains the possibility that Friday's deadly shooting could trigger further attacks.