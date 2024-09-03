FM Katz urges world to sanction Hamas and Iran following hostages' murders

Following the news of the murders of Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity in Gaza , Foreign Minister Katz instructed Israeli embassies around the world to urge top officials around the world to take action against Hamas and Iran. "An execution is crossing a red line, a shocking war crime by a murderous terrorist organization," he wrote.

"Israel demands the international community categorically condemn the heinous murder of the six hostages and take all possible measures, including sanctions and legal measures, against Hamas and its supporters, led by Iran. This is the time to support Israel and not strengthen its enemies. Please immediately contact your high-ranking partners in your places of residence, and pass on the information and messages," said Katz's instructions.

The document includes details of the horrors that were discovered in the tunnel in Khan Younis on Shabbat, where the bodies of Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi , Hersh Goldberg-Polin , Alex Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sergeant Ori Danino were found.

"In an examination conducted at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, it was found that the six hostages were murdered by Hamas terrorists with several short-range gunshots. According to the forensic examination, the hostages were murdered by their captors approximately 2-3 days before their discovery," the document stated. "The bodies of the hostages were found during the fighting in Rafah in an underground tunnel, about a kilometer away from the tunnel from which Farhan Alkadi was rescued a few days ago. The IDF soldiers eliminated the terrorists in the tunnels during the battles."

The embassies were instructed to convey messages to the officials with whom they work and meet. First, Minister Katz said they must stress that "the murder of the six hostages is an execution. From information released in the last few hours, the hostages were shot from close range. This is the crossing of a red line, a shocking war crime by a murderous terrorist organization that seeks to implement an extreme ideology that strives to destroy the State of Israel."

Katz also demanded the embassies clarify that "Hamas is determined to continue its terrorist activities while thwarting any attempt to finalize a deal for the return of the hostages and a cease-fire. This is happening despite the efforts of Israel and the mediators to complete a deal that will lead to the release of the hostages." Also, Katz instructed the emissaries to tell their partners, "Israel demands the release of 101 hostages who are in the Gaza Strip and are being held by Hamas."

As for Tehran, the foreign minister instructed the embassies to point out that "Iran is the head of the snake. Iran finances, trains, arms, and directs its proxies Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen." Finally, according to the document, the embassies are requested to emphasize that "Israel is committed to achieving the war's objectives: destroying the military and leadership capabilities of Hamas and exerting pressure on Hamas to bring about the return of all the hostages. Israel will continue to protect its citizens and its territory, and is working against the evil axis led by Iran, which is clearly aiming for the destruction of Israel."

Meanwhile, Israel's consul in New York, Ofir Akunis, said in an interview with Fox News that Sinwar learned from Adolf Hitler how to kill people in cold blood. There is no deal to release the hostages because of Hamas and not because anyone in Israel does not want it. In the interview, Akunis said that Hamas and Hezbollah are using Iranian weapons, and Tehran should be the direction of the pressure.