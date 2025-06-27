Chaos in Gaza as Hamas clashes with militia supported by Israel

Violent clashes including exchanges of fire broke out on Friday in the Southern Gaza city of Khan Younis after Hamas terrorists shot and killed a man linked to the Al Shabab clan.
Mohammed Barbakh, affiliated with the Palestinian Fatah group had been behind the organization of anti-Hamas protests in the Strip and provided security to the humanitatrian aid distribution centers run by Al Shabab, with the support of Israel
After Barbakh was shot, a Hamas sniper targeted people gathering outside his home. The sniper positioned himself on the roof of the Nassar hospital in Khan Younis and shot a 16-year -old boy who is in critical condition. Hamas has established a base in the hospital and was using its ambulances to transport people and weapons. and after the shooting, Al Shabab clan members set its entrance on fire.
According to reports from the Strip, the firefight was considered one of the worse seen in Gaza