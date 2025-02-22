Omer Shem Tov was alone in captivity: 'Lost weight, made to kiss Hamas terrorists in ceremony'

Freed hostage Omer Shem Tov’s family on Saturday spoke about their emotional reunion and the conditions in captivity he recounted to them. “I feel amazing. I saw Omer — now everything’s fine,” his brother, Amit, told Ynet. “He looks great, walking, talking, and telling us stories. He’s incredible. So many people want to send him hamburgers! They’re already on the way. He’s feeling okay overall.”
“Our parents are beyond happy, we’re all overjoyed. Omer was reborn today. He’s home, in good condition, and we’re so relieved it’s finally over. I hugged him, told him how much I love him and that I’m so happy he’s home. It was the best moment of my life,” he added.
Omer’s father, Malki, said his son lost 17 kilograms (37 lbs) and was held alone after his friend Itay Regev was released in the first hostage deal in November 2023. “He was alone the entire time and lost 17 kilograms,” he said. Hamas forced him to wave and kiss one of his guards during his release.
“He told us, ‘I’m just happy you’re okay.’ It’s crazy that he was worrying about us,” Malki added. He referenced Omer’s message on a whiteboard en route to the hospital, which read, “I want a hamburger,” saying, “He’ll need a few days to adjust to eating again, but he’ll definitely get that burger. It’s probably a sign of sanity for him.”
Ynet’s Arab affairs correspondent, Lior Ben Ari, reported that Omer’s forced kiss on a Hamas terrorist went viral on Arabic social media during the “release ceremony,” appearing staged to look voluntary.
Hamas claimed it was a “spontaneous moment that demonstrates the high ethics of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades’ treatment of prisoners,” but the demand for a head kiss, typically seen in a father-son relationship, was further evidence of Hamas’ well-orchestrated propaganda.