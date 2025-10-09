Red carpet, Knesset speech and tight security: Israel prepares for Trump visit

According to Israeli officials, Trump may arrive as early as Saturday night or Sunday, with a possible departure on Monday morning depending on the timing of the hostages’ release. The visit is expected to be brief but high-profile, potentially including a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion Airport and a historic address to the Knesset, which would make Trump only the fourth U.S. president to speak before Israel’s parliament.

Officials have not confirmed whether Trump will be able to meet with any of the returning hostages, as this will depend on their arrival time and medical condition. Nonetheless, sources say he is eager to make the effort.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel has requested to reserve two floors at Jerusalem’s King David Hotel from Saturday night through Sunday. Due to limited availability, hotel staff may need to relocate guests. It remains unclear whether Trump will stay overnight or visit Israel for just a few hours.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to arrive in Israel from talks in Sharm el-Sheikh ahead of the president.

Overnight, Trump spoke by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reportedly invited him to address the Knesset. The conversation was described as warm and congratulatory, with both leaders praising each other's roles in brokering the agreement. Netanyahu thanked Trump for his efforts and global leadership, while Trump lauded Netanyahu’s decisive actions. The two agreed to continue close cooperation.

Security preparations are underway for the visit, which is expected to involve widespread road closures between the airport and Jerusalem, as well as in the capital itself, during the Sukkot holiday and just days before Simchat Torah.

Trump would become the fourth U.S. president to address the Knesset, following Jimmy Carter (1979), Bill Clinton (1994) and George W. Bush (2008).

Meanwhile, the families of hostages sent a letter of gratitude to Trump, inviting him to speak at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. “We would be deeply honored if you would meet with us during your upcoming visit to Israel,” they wrote. “This could be one of the greatest shows of support in the history of Israel to a friend and ally.”

Deal timeline moving forward

Later Thursday, the Security Cabinet and government are set to meet to approve the first phase of the agreement: the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the Israeli hostages. The Cabinet is scheduled to convene at 3 p.m., followed by a government session an hour later. Other components of the deal will not be discussed, as Israel maintains that the Cabinet has already authorized the five core principles of Trump’s broader plan to end the war.

Once the government vote is complete, Israel will have 24 hours to begin a military withdrawal to a pre-agreed line in Gaza, retaining control over 53% of the territory. The exact demarcation has not yet been revealed on maps, though Israeli sources say it closely resembles the “yellow line” Trump presented last weekend , with minor adjustments accepted by Israel.

As part of the withdrawal, Israeli forces will exit Gaza City, which they had begun to occupy under Operation Gideon’s Chariots II.

Following approval, a 72-hour countdown will begin. Within that window, Hamas will be required to release all remaining hostages in one phase and without public ceremonies. According to Israeli assessments, 20 hostages held in Gaza are confirmed to be alive, with another 28 believed to be deceased. Hamas claims it is unaware of the whereabouts of nine of the bodies.

Officials say the hostages may be released as early as Saturday, potentially aligning with Trump’s visit. However, in his overnight statement, Trump suggested Monday as the likely return date. An Israeli source told Reuters the release would take place Sunday or Monday.