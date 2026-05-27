UN expected to blacklist Israel on sexual violence claims alongside Hamas

The United Nations (UN) is expected to announce on Thursday or Friday that it will add Israeli bodies to its blacklist of states and terror organizations accused of committing sexual violence in conflict zones. Israel will be listed alongside Hamas, which was previously found by the UN to have committed sexual violence during the October 7 massacre and against hostages held in Gaza.
In Israel, officials claim UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who is in the final months of his term, succumbed to pressure. In response to the decision, Israel will freeze relations with his office. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon called the move “a moral disgrace.”
A sharp crisis is unfolding between Israel and the UN. The organization is expected to place several Israeli entities on its blacklist of countries and terrorist groups accused of sexual violence in conflict areas. One of the bodies expected to be included is the Israel Prison Service, alongside other Israeli authorities that have been placed under monitoring for possible future inclusion.
The decision follows earlier reports by the UN secretary-general’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, which found “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape and sexual violence during the October 7 massacre and during the captivity of Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Israeli officials argue that after Hamas was added to the list, heavy pressure was exerted on Guterres to include Israel as well. Over the past year, several meetings were held between Danon and Israel’s UN delegation and representatives from Patten’s office.
Israel submitted documents, data and detailed responses to allegations raised in reports and draft documents sent to Jerusalem. It also invited UN officials to visit and examine the claims firsthand. However, Israeli officials say that despite the information and explanations provided, the UN secretary-general chose to advance what they described as a political decision and include Israel on the list.
Relations frozen: “collapse of credibility”
Following the decision, Israel announced it would freeze relations with the UN secretary-general’s office and cancel Patten’s planned visit to Israel. Israeli officials said no ties would be maintained with the secretary-general’s office as long as Guterres remains in charge of the organization.
The move is viewed in Israel as a major blow, following a similar allegation that appeared in a New York Times opinion column and sparked international controversy. Israel also threatened to pursue a defamation suit against the American newspaper, although such a move appears unlikely to be feasible.
Danon responded to the expected decision: “The UN secretary-general has placed Israel on the same blacklist as Hamas, ISIS and the world’s most brutal terrorist organizations. This is a moral disgrace and the complete collapse of whatever credibility the UN had left. Israel cooperated, provided information, acted with full transparency and fully addressed every allegation. The UN secretary-general chose to ignore the facts and continue a campaign of incitement and lies against Israel."
“Anyone capable of placing Israel on the same list as Hamas terrorists and rapists has no moral right to seek involvement. António Guterres, who justified the October 7 massacre, covered up the involvement of UN employees in the attack and led the organization to an unprecedented low, is using the final months of his tenure to advance political and false accusations against Israel. In light of this conduct, Israel has decided to freeze relations with the office of the UN secretary-general and will wait for a professional and fair secretary-general to take office.”