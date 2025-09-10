Most New Yorkers support Muslim candidate Zohran Mamdani's anti-Israel stance, poll finds

A new poll by The New York Times and Siena College shows Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party candidate for New York City mayor, opening a large lead over his rivals. According to the poll, most city residents support his hard-line positions against Israel.
Forty-six percent of respondents said they would vote in November for the 33-year-old Muslim candidate who is openly critical of Israel, nearly double the support for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a pro-Israel candidate, who polled at 24%. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and veteran Republican Curtis Sliwa trailed with 9% and 15% respectively.
Nearly half of respondents said Mamdani presents the best approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while Cuomo’s stance — which has placed support for Israel at the center of his campaign — received less than one-fifth of the vote. Two-thirds of young respondents, up to age 29, said they back Mamdani’s position on the conflict.
The numbers were released as Jewish communities in the city took unusual steps to counter Mamdani’s rising support. Shaare Zion, a leading Syrian Jewish synagogue in Gravesend, Brooklyn, announced that those seeking seats for Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur services will be required to show proof they are registered to vote in the upcoming election. A letter sent to congregants did not instruct them on whom to vote for, but explained that the requirement was “the order of the day” since “the coming elections could endanger the security and way of life of the community.”
Major community institutions have followed suit. Magen David Yeshivah, a prominent school serving students from elementary school to high school, has already implemented a similar policy. More than 50 rabbis recently signed a public religious call declaring voter registration a mitzvah — a sacred commandment — alongside prayer and charity. The organizers have made no secret of their aim: to build a political front against a candidate they see as a direct threat to the future of Jewish life in the city.
Mamdani, meanwhile, has recently tried to portray himself as a more moderate politician. But over the weekend he reaffirmed that, if elected on Nov. 4, he would push to divest all municipal investments in Israel Bonds — a statement that triggered fresh controversy.
The poll also showed Mamdani drawing strong support on cost-of-living issues, with most respondents describing him as “inspiring,” “good-natured” and “caring,” despite heavy attacks from his rivals and from President Donald Trump. He also scored well on the highly sensitive issue of crime. Although he has supported reducing the police budget during his political career, many voters still see him as capable of addressing the city’s public safety challenges — on par with Cuomo, who advocates for hiring more officers and tougher enforcement.
Crime in New York is considered a particularly sensitive issue and, according to the poll, voters trust Mamdani no less than Cuomo to ensure public safety. That finding carries added weight in a city where some of the most violent crimes take place in the subway.