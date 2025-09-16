Panic in southern Israel as Gaza evacuation leaflets blown into Ashkelon

As Israel launched its expanded operation in Gaza on Tuesday morning, residents of towns in southern Israel reported finding Arabic-language leaflets on the ground. The leaflets resembled those the IDF has been dropping over Gaza to warn residents ahead of airstrikes. Residents documented the leaflets that landed in their communities.
The Ashkelon municipality said in a statement: “In the past hour, we received reports from residents who saw leaflets in Arabic scattered from the air. After clarification with the IDF, it appears these are leaflets the army distributed over Gaza, which likely reached Ashkelon due to wind conditions. The matter will be investigated.” Officials stressed that there were no special instructions for Ashkelon residents.
The military began calling on Gaza residents to leave the city several days ago, not only through leaflets. As part of the evacuation campaign, the army has used recorded messages, text messages and phone calls to warn civilians.
On Tuesday morning, minutes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the start of the ground operation, the military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, addressed Gaza residents, writing:
“Gaza City is a dangerous combat zone. Remaining there endangers you. Evacuate as quickly as possible to the designated areas, either by vehicle or on foot, via al-Rashid Street south of the Gaza Valley. Join the more than 40 percent of the city’s residents who have already evacuated to safeguard themselves and their loved ones.”