For first time, IDF chief joins ground battle as forces push into Gaza City

For the first time in Israel’s history, an IDF chief of staff has led troops on the front lines, with Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir joining Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor in Gaza City on Tuesday as ground forces pushed deeper after days of heavy airstrikes.
Shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the ground incursion on Tuesday morning, the IDF said its forces had begun the ground maneuver phase in Gaza City, codenamed Operation Gideon's Chariots II, at 10 p.m. the previous night, following what it called days of “intense preparatory strikes.”
At the opening of his corruption trial testimony in Tel Aviv District Court, Netanyahu confirmed the launch of an intensified operation in Gaza City, calling it “a decisive moment” for Israel. His remarks came after a night of heavy bombardments felt as far as central Israel, as thousands of Gazans fled south ahead of the ground push.
The IDF said its troops now control about 40 percent of the city—the Gaza Strip's most populated urban center. The 162nd and 98th divisions are leading the advance from the west, with the 36th division expected to join soon. The 99th and Gaza divisions are encircling the city.
The IDF said as many as 130,000 reserve soldiers will be mobilized in the coming days, with turnout rates between 75 and 85 percent.
“The incursion into the city comes with heavy intelligence and fire support to protect our soldiers,” the military said in a statement. “We are determined and offensive. We have defeated Hamas militarily wherever we have fought them, and we will act until Hamas rule is dismantled. The plan to encircle and seize Gaza City has been approved by the chief of staff, based on lessons learned from Operation Gideon’s Chariots I. The fate of our hostages is before our eyes. This is a moral and ethical mission.”
According to the IDF, forces struck from the air dozens of Hamas command centers and fighting positions embedded in high-rise buildings overnight. The military said more than 350,000 civilians have left Gaza City so far and that Israel has facilitated aid shipments including tents, food and medicine. Officials accused Hamas of using violence to prevent residents from evacuating.
Earlier Tuesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X: “Gaza is burning. The IDF is striking terror infrastructure with an iron fist, and our soldiers are fighting bravely to create the conditions for freeing the hostages and defeating Hamas. We will not relent.”
Two Israeli officials also confirmed to CNN and the Wall Street Journal that ground forces have entered the city, describing the move as gradual in its initial phase.
Residents reported what they called “terrifying military power,” including airstrikes and helicopter fire. Ambulance sirens were heard across Gaza City. Manar Assi, a mother of three from the Rimal neighborhood, said, “I wish I could leave.”
Security officials have estimated that more than 370,000 Gazans had fled the city as of late Monday, with about 1 million remaining in northern Gaza before the launch of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II.
Palestinian reports described massive airstrikes and constant fire from helicopters in northwestern Gaza City throughout the night. Videos showed skies lit orange by explosions. Israeli tanks were reportedly spotted on al-Jalaa Street in the city center as civilians fled the area en masse.
Neighborhoods including Sheikh Radwan, al-Karama, the beachfront and Tel al-Hawa were struck, according to residents. Explosions could be heard across central Israel and as far as the Sharon region.