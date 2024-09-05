US considering unilateral hostage deal with Hamas

Families of American hostages held by Hamas are pressuring the White House to consider a unilateral deal with the terrorist organization to secure the release of their loved ones. Five sources familiar with the matter told NBC on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is weighing the option.
The discussions are taking place amid concerns from the families – and from U.S. officials – that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may not agree to a deal with Hamas which includes a cease-fire in Gaza. Four American nationals who the U.S. believes are still alive remain in Hamas captivity and the administration is also working to secure the return of the bodies of three others.
According to the U.S. news outlet, the motion wasn’t advanced the last time it was considered six months ago because some senior administration officials strongly opposed it, and Biden chose to continue pursuing a broader agreement with Israel that would pave the way to ending the fighting.
Two American sources familiar with the details said the Biden administration has prepared a list of prisoners held in the U.S. Hamas might be interested in as part of a deal, strengthening the possibility of a unilateral arrangement. One of the sources told NBC five prisoners are currently on the list.
A U.S. official explained that the idea of a unilateral deal is unrealistic because the U.S. doesn’t have enough to offer in exchange for American hostages. "We have considered all possible options to free the hostages and bring them home to their families. Because of Hamas’ demands, there has not been a formal offer for a side deal made because no such deal is possible," the official said.
"Hamas wants two things that only Israel can deliver: a cease-fire and nearly 1,000 Palestinian prisoners currently in Israeli jails. Every other proposal has gone nowhere because that is what Hamas demands for the hostages,” the official added.
“President Biden and the rest of the U.S. government remain fully committed to returning the hostages, including Americans, to their families. And we continue to work, day and night, to complete the cease-fire and hostage release deal that is under discussion.
The White House has so far officially denied the possibility of a unilateral deal with Hamas multiple times. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday the Biden administration is working to release the American hostages only as part of a comprehensive deal involving all the hostages.
American officials told NBC the list of prisoners that could be released in a unilateral deal includes five leaders of the Texas-based Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development, who were convicted in 2008 of transferring over $12 million to Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization in the U.S. Two of the charity leaders were sentenced to 65 years in prison, two others to 15 years and the fifth to 20 years.