US claims it broke Iran blockade after merchant vessels cross Strait of Hormuz

Two U.S.-flagged merchant vessels crossed through the Strait of Hormuz as U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers operated in the Gulf , U.S. Central Command said Monday.

" American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The announcement marked the first reported U.S.-backed transit through the strategic waterway since Iran imposed a sweeping blockade on Gulf shipping, a move that has disrupted global energy flows and heightened tensions across the region.

It came after Iran said it had forced a U.S. warship to turn back from entering the strait Monday, with a senior Iranian official telling Reuters that a warning shot had been fired. Iranian media went further, claiming missiles had struck a U.S. vessel near the southern entrance to the strait, near the port of Jask. CENTCOM denied those reports, saying no American warship had been hit.

Oil prices jumped about 5% on renewed concerns that the vital route, which carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments, could remain blocked for an extended period. The disruption has already lasted more than two months, stranding hundreds of vessels and thousands of seafarers.

Iran’s navy said it had prevented what it described as “American-Zionist” warships from entering the area by issuing a “swift and decisive warning,” underscoring the risk of further escalation as Washington moves to restore maritime traffic.

An Iranian military source was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying: “Tehran is ready for any scenario, and will not allow the Americans to act like bullies toward Iran. Iran will not allow U.S. forces to cross the Strait of Hormuz. In addition to firing at American destroyers, Tehran is prepared for other scenarios — if necessary.”

Earlier, the Revolutionary Guards’ navy announced that “a new control zone has been established over the Strait of Hormuz, under the control and management of Iranian forces.” They published a map showing the zone, against the backdrop of Trump’s announcement of Project Freedom, meant to allow commercial ships free passage through Hormuz — effectively breaking the Iranian blockade.

Following Trump’s announcement, U.S. Central Command said it was allocating forces for the ship escort operation. According to the statement, the U.S. military assigned guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multidomain unmanned platforms and about 15,000 troops to carry out the mission.

Perhaps in an attempt to send a message to the Iranians, shortly before the ship escort operation began, footage was released of CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper flying over the strait Sunday in an Apache helicopter.

Trump called the move that began Monday morning a “humanitarian gesture,” stressing that “if, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.” In a post on Truth Social on Sunday night, Trump wrote: “Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with — They are merely neutral and innocent bystanders! For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business. Again, these are Ships from areas of the World that are not in any way involved with that which is currently taking place in the Middle East.”

But Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that “the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf will not be managed by Trump’s delusional posts.” Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the same committee, added: “The Strait of Hormuz was not closed by a tweet, and therefore it cannot be reopened by a tweet. The way to reopen Hormuz is either to accept defeat, reach an agreement and recognize Iran’s sovereignty and leadership in the strait — or return to the battlefield.”

Meanwhile, talks between the United States and Iran are stalled. Trump has already effectively said the Iranian proposal is unacceptable. After the Americans issued a counter-response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said: “We received through Pakistan the response from the United States, which is accustomed to making unreasonable demands.”

According to Baghaei: “The details raised are now under review. We are facing an actor that constantly changes its positions and raises issues that could disrupt almost any diplomatic process. America is responsible for instability in international waters.” He added: “At this stage, we are not discussing anything except stopping and completely ending the war.”