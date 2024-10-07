728 fallen troops, over 25,000 rockets fired at Israel in year of war

On the anniversary of the October 7 massacre, the deadliest event in Israel’s history, the IDF released a comprehensive report on Monday detailing the toll since the beginning of the war.
The report includes data on casualties, the wounded –both physically and mentally – and missile launches that have disrupted daily life in Israel, along with operational successes and the inspiring mobilization of reservists.
Since the war began, 728 IDF soldiers have fallen, and of these 347 fighters and one female soldier were killed since the start of the ground maneuver in Gaza, while 10 soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon since Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows.
Additionally, 56 soldiers have died in operational accidents, including 28 from friendly fire incidents and 20 from accidents such as vehicular mishaps and mishandling of ordnance. Other causes include shooting accidents, hazardous materials and air incidents.
A total of 4,576 soldiers have been wounded since the war started, 2,299 of them since the ground incursion in Gaza began. Of the total, 1,037 were injured in operational accidents, including weapon malfunctions, hazardous materials exposure and friendly fire. Some 29 soldiers remain hospitalized in serious condition, 151 in moderate condition, and 16 are lightly injured. Since the start of the war, approximately 4,100 soldiers have been evacuated via helicopters and vehicles. Additionally, around 15,000 soldiers have been treated for trauma-related symptoms, with 82% returning to active combat.
The response to the "emergency call-up" orders, known as Tzav 8, has been described as "inspiring" by the IDF. Around 300,000 reservists have been mobilized since the war began, 20% of them women. The majority, or 46.5%, are aged 20-29. Nearly 5% of the reservists are men aged 50-59, with more than 1% from the 60-69 age group.
Reservists have received approximately 7.6 billion shekels in grants as of last month.
Throughout the war, tens of thousands of rockets have been launched at Israel. By October 2, 2024, approximately 13,200 rockets had been fired from Gaza, 12,400 from Lebanon, around 400 from Iran, 180 from Yemen, and 60 from Syria. Due to the volume of attacks, Israeli citizens have heavily relied on the Home Front Command’s online portal, which recorded 180.3 million visits and 750,000 emergency hotline calls as of last month.
The IDF has reported significant operational achievements. Since the start of the war, around 14,000 terrorists were killed in Gaza, with an additional 3,000 likely neutralized by the end of last month. This includes eight high-ranking commanders, 30 battalion leaders, and around 165 company commanders. In northern Israel, over 800 terrorists have been killed, including 90 commanders. In the Central Command, over 690 terrorists have been eliminated. Meanwhile, IDF Unit 504 has conducted approximately 7,000 interrogations since the war began.
In the past year of fighting, Israel has struck countless targets. More than 40,000 airstrikes have been carried out in Gaza, and around 4,700 tunnels have been discovered. In the north, nearly 5,000 airstrikes and around 6,000 ground targets have been hit.
While the main theaters of war are in the north and south, military operations have also been ongoing in the Central Command. More than 10,000 raids have been carried out, and over 5,000 suspects have been arrested in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley. About 30 homes belonging to terrorists have been demolished, and around 1,000 weapons have been seized.
During the war, the IDF has distributed vast quantities of logistical supplies, including around 70,000 personal weapons, 94,000 ceramic vests, 95,000 combat vests, and over 30,000 helmets. Additionally, 1.2 million uniforms, 138,000 sleeping bags, 185,000 protective goggles, and around 225,000 mattresses have been handed out. To sustain the troops, approximately 4 million tons of combat rations, 28 tons of fruits and vegetables, and 920,000 tons of protein bars, cookies, candy, and gum have been supplied. The IDF has also highlighted the generous food donations from civilians for the soldiers on the frontlines.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: