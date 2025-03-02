Released hostage tried to spare family of heartrenching separation from brother, mother says

The footage, released Saturday, shows the brothers embracing before Iair’s release two weeks ago, after 498 days in captivity, while Eitan remains imprisoned — now for 513 days.

Hamas' propaganda video of brothers parting

"Iair didn’t tell us they filmed them. He wanted to protect us, but I knew something like this would happen. From the start, I knew they were together. I imagined their goodbye," Strom told Ynet in an interview.

When asked why the family agreed to the video’s publication, she said there was no hesitation. "Everyone needs to see and know what our hostages are going through. They need to see that so many of them are still alive and must be brought home. There’s no time. Even those who aren’t alive deserve a proper burial so their families have a grave to visit."

She described her son’s appearance in the footage: "I thought Eitan would be thinner, but he looks okay overall — it’s all a show. I saw his wounds from his illness, the one he had before he was taken. This is not the place for him. It’s not the place for anyone."

"Every time they cut humanitarian aid, they take away the little that our hostages still have," the mother said after Israel’s decision to halt humanitarian aid to Gaza on Sunday. “I would have done things differently, asked for other things but what I want most is my Eitan and all the hostages home. They must do everything. This happened on their watch, they abandoned us and they must bring them all back — now."

She vowed to continue fighting for their release. "I’m not stopping. I don’t know where I find the strength but somehow, someone is watching over me." Strom added Iair, now back in Israel, is in good health but struggling emotionally. "He won’t be able to heal until Eitan is here."

The Hamas video features several hostages, including Iair and Eitan Horn, as well as Sagui Dekel-Chen , who was released with Iair. Two other hostages’ faces were blurred but one was identified as Nimrod Cohen by his tattoo.

In the video, Eitan says: "I’m happy my brother is being freed tomorrow but separating families is inhumane. Get everyone out. Don’t destroy our lives. I don’t even know how I’m speaking calmly right now.

“My brother is leaving and I’m staying behind, hearing that you don’t want to proceed with the next phase [of the hostage deal]. Are you insane? What have you been doing for a year and a half? How many more people have to die? Sign the deal. Stop the war, stop the death, stop destroying lives."

"I eat and drink sometimes. I’m okay, but I’m not okay,” he added. “Hamas is keeping me alive, but that’s enough — get me out. Get us all out. I can’t stay here. Enough. [Benjamin] Netanyahu, if you have a shred of a heart, sign the deal today."

He then turns to his brother Iair before their forced separation: "Tell Mom, tell Dad, tell everyone to keep protesting. Don’t stop until the government signs the second phase and gets us all home. Do everything." Iair responds: "You’re telling me to leave my little brother here to die?"

It should be noted Hamas is known to coerce hostages into making statements as part of its psychological warfare strategy against Israel.

The Horn family issued a statement following the video’s release: "Our hearts are breaking seeing Eitan in this horrific situation — watching his brother gain freedom while he remains trapped in Hamas’ hell after 512 days. You can see the despair and fear in his eyes."

"Since Iair came home, he hasn’t stopped thinking and fighting for Eitan and the other hostages left behind. We demand that decision-makers look Eitan in the eyes and not stop the deal that has already brought dozens of hostages home. Time has run out. Bring them all back — now, in one phase."