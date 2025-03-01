Hamas releases video of freed hostage Iair Horn and his brother Eitan, still in captivity

Hamas released a video Saturday showing freed Israeli hostage Iair Horn alongside his brother Eitan, who remains in captivity, in what appears to be their final moments together before Iair’s release. The footage also shows another former hostage, agui Dekel-Chen, who was freed along with Iair.
At the request of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the video or any part of it will only be published with the family's approval.
Iair Horn, who was held by Hamas for 489 days, spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, just hours after the funeral of the Bibas family, whose bodies were returned from Gaza last week.
"I was kidnapped on October 7, and after 498 days, I was released from Hamas captivity," he said. "I want to thank all those advocating and working to bring the hostages home. Your efforts matter—the fact that I am standing here today proves that."
Horn, visibly emotional, emphasized that his freedom remains incomplete as long as others are still in captivity.
"I am standing here, but 63 hostages are not—among them my younger brother, Eitan Horn. Until he and the others return, I will not truly be here. Maybe my body, but not my soul," he said.
Fighting back tears, Horn described his time in captivity and the stark contrast to life outside. "This is the first time in 498 days that I have stood under the sun for this long. I didn’t have the privilege of breathing fresh air. While we are here, enjoying the sun—or taking it for granted—there are hostages still struggling to breathe."
He urged immediate action for a second phase of the hostage deal. "There is no time. A second phase must be signed to bring them all back now. I stand before you knowing exactly what they are going through. The hostages don’t have time—we must bring them home now. Help me bring back my little brother, Eitan."