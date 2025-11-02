Israel rejects Hamas bid to evacuate terrorists from Rafah in exchange for hostages’ bodies

Israel has rejected a proposal reportedly raised by mediators to allow safe passage for about 200 Hamas terrorists trapped in Israeli-controlled Rafah, after Hamas claimed to have located the bodies of three Israeli hostages on the Israeli side of the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip.
The Qatar-based Al Jazeera network reported Saturday that mediators were working with both sides to arrange a “safe passage” for the terrorists through secured humanitarian corridors, possibly using Red Cross vehicles. The plan, according to the report, aimed to prevent direct clashes between the terrorists and Israeli forces and to allow them to return to Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza.
Hamas, the report said, had agreed to the proposal and was awaiting Israeli approval. Israeli officials, however, said the terror organization was attempting to “smuggle out” hundreds of terrorists from Rafah under the guise of humanitarian coordination.
Security officials believe the timing of Hamas’ announcement — including the publication of one of the hostages’ names — was deliberate. They suspect the terror group is using the discovery of the hostages’ bodies as leverage to secure concessions from Israel.
Rafah, at Gaza’s southern edge, was the site of two of the most serious ceasefire violations since the truce took effect. In the first, Maj. Yaniv Kola and 2nd Lt. Itay Yavetz were killed. In the second, Master Sgt. (res.) Yona Efraim “Efi” Feldbaum fell in battle. Hamas at the time denied responsibility for the terrorists operating in Rafah, claiming they were outside its control because they were on the Israeli side of the line.
Israeli defense officials said they would not permit any arrangement that allows armed Hamas operatives to return to territory under the group’s control, calling such a move a “red line.”