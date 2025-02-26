With heavy heart, Israel honors Bibas family on their final journey

The bodies of Shiri Bibas and her two sons, Ariel and Kfir, abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, will be laid to rest Wednesday in a private ceremony attended only by family and invited guests.
The funeral procession will depart from a funeral home in Rishon Lezion at 7:45 a.m., traveling through multiple junctions before reaching the final burial site at Tzohar Cemetery.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has called on the Israeli public to line the roads with flags as a tribute to the Bibas family during their final journey. Due to space constraints, the family has requested that government officials, including ministers and Knesset members, refrain from attending both the funeral and the mourning period.
Ahead of the burial, national landmarks, including the Knesset, were illuminated in orange, symbolizing the hair color of the Bibas children. Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said the tragedy "leaves us speechless," calling the attack that claimed their lives "unimaginable cruelty."
Shiri Bibas' body was formally identified at the National Center for Forensic Medicine over the weekend after being transferred from Hamas under delayed circumstances. Initially, Hamas handed over the remains of an unidentified Palestinian woman, claiming Bibas' body was lost in the rubble. Israeli authorities confirmed that Ariel and Kfir’s remains had been identified earlier, concluding that all three had been executed in captivity during the first weeks of the war.
Kibbutz Nir Oz released a statement honoring Shiri, 32, who was born and raised in the community, working in its finance and education departments. "Shiri, Yarden, Ariel and Kfir loved their home, their porch and their lawn—where they spent countless happy moments as a family before being torn away from it on October 7," the kibbutz said.
Yarden Bibas, Shiri’s husband and the children’s father, was released from Hamas captivity earlier this month after nearly 500 days. His sister, Ofri Bibas, said the past two weeks had been an emotional whirlwind for him.
"We went from overwhelming joy at Yarden’s return to devastating sorrow upon learning that Shiri and the children were murdered in captivity," she said. "He is still struggling to process the loss and the public attention, often wondering how Shiri would have handled all of this. But she is no longer here to go through it with him."
The Eshkol Regional Council has encouraged residents to stand along major junctions from 9:00 a.m. to pay their respects, noting that thousands are expected to gather along the funeral route. Organizers have asked attendees to bring Israeli flags as a show of unity. Meanwhile, police will be deployed near the cemetery to ensure security and traffic control.
"The Bibas-Silberman-Seaton family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and shared grief," a statement from the family read.