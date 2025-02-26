With heavy heart, Israel honors Bibas family on their final journey

Shiri Bibas' body was formally identified

at the National Center for Forensic Medicine over the weekend after being

transferred from Hamas under delayed circumstances

. Initially,

Hamas handed over the remains of an unidentified Palestinian woman

, claiming Bibas' body was lost in the rubble. Israeli authorities confirmed that

Ariel and Kfir’s remains had been identified earlier

, concluding that

all three had been executed in captivity during the first weeks of the war