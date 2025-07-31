PIJ posts 'old' clip of hostage Rom Braslavski; 'they broke him, he is skin and bones,' mother says

Barslavski's mother Tami demands to meet prime minister, defense minister and chief of staff 'who do not even pick up the phone to talk to me'

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad posted a video clip on Thursday showing hostage Rom Braslavski claiming it was filmed before his captors lost contact with him earlier this month.
The last visual proof of life from Braslavski was received in April, 588 days after he was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7. A week later, his family allowed portions of his captivity video to be released to the public.
PIJ clip of hostage Rom Braslavski from April

1 View gallery
סרטון שפרסם חמאס של החטוף רום ברסלבסקיסרטון שפרסם חמאס של החטוף רום ברסלבסקי
Rom Braslavski in a PIJ clip from April
"I demand a meeting now, with the prime minister, defense minister and chief of military staff, said his mother, Tami. "They haven't even picked up the phone to me."
At the family's request, Ynet will not show the clip.
"They broke my child, I want him home, now!" the mother told Ynet. "I want a meeting with all of them.
She said her son does not cry. "I know how he was beaten. I know that Rom does not cry, and if he is crying, it is because he was tortured. Look at him, he is thin, skin and bone, crying. All his bones are visible.
Tami called on the international community to pity her son. "They should not cry for the children of Gaza. They should have compassion for the hostages. My little boy is crying. What is this? What is this suffering."
