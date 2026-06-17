Dr. Mike Evans to urge Trump to recognize Somaliland

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, received the Friends of Zion Award on Tuesday evening at a ceremony held at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem. The award was presented by Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the center, in recognition of Somaliland’s recent opening of an embassy in Jerusalem and its ties with Israel.
The ceremony drew diplomats, business leaders and religious figures from Israel and abroad.
President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi said during the event: “It is a great honor for me to receive the Friends of Zion Award. I am deeply moved and grateful for this recognition. This award symbolizes the growing friendship between Somaliland and Israel. We are committed to further deepening ties between our peoples and building a future based on cooperation, mutual respect and friendship. I thank Dr. Mike Evans and Friends of Zion for this distinguished honor.”
Dr. Mike Evans, founder of Friends of Zion, said: “At a time when Israel faces complex security and diplomatic challenges, friendship carries special significance. President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi has demonstrated leadership and vision in advancing relations with Israel and strengthening the bonds between our peoples. The decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem sends a clear message of friendship and cooperation.”
Evans added that he intended to raise the issue of U.S. recognition of Somaliland with U.S. President Donald Trump. He also referenced his presence in Mogadishu in October 1993 during the downing of a U.S. Black Hawk helicopter.
The Friends of Zion Award was established by the late Israeli President Shimon Peres, who also served as international chairman of Friends of Zion. It has been presented over the years to roughly 26 world leaders who have supported relations with Israel, including U.S. President Donald Trump, former President George W. Bush and former Vice President Mike Pence.
The Friends of Zion Heritage Center was established in 2015 in Jerusalem by Dr. Mike Evans. It hosts events and conferences focused on support for Israel and opposition to antisemitism and the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement.