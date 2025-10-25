Trump holds summit with Qatar Emir on Air Force One over Gaza plans

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump held a rare in‑flight summit aboard Air Force One with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during a refuelling stop in Doha en route to Asia. The meeting focused on U.S. efforts to maintain the cease‑fire in Gaza.
“You are one of the great rulers of the world,” Trump told the Emir. He also praised the Qatari prime minister: “You are my friend and a friend to the world … We have done a lot together, especially in the last year… Peace to the Middle East, and they were a very big factor in it.”
The Emir described the meeting as impromptu: “When I heard you were coming to refuel, I said I would not let you fly off without saying hello.” Also present was U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had just visited Israel and was seen standing inside the cramped aircraft cabin.
Trump reiterated that the Gaza cease‑fire would hold: “You have a safe Middle East right now, and you’re going to keep it that way for a very long time,” he said. On questions about a multinational stabilization force for Gaza, Trump said it would be established soon and that Qatar would send forces, “if needed.”
The burst of diplomacy comes amid intense U.S. pressure on Israel to prevent a collapse of the cease‑fire, while concern in Israel grows over Hamas’ delay in returning the remains of captured soldiers. A number of high‑level U.S. officials have visited Israel this week as part of what has been described as a “Bibi‑sitting” operation — monitoring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions.
The Israeli government says 15 remains have been returned so far, out of 28 held prior to the deal, leaving 13 still believed held — intelligence estimates suggest Hamas holds eight remains and cannot locate the other five. The multinational task force to recover them has yet to begin full operations, though U.S. efforts to assemble it continue.
Israel has delayed reopening the Rafah crossing as leverage for additional returns, with U.S. approval. However, the U.S. has insisted humanitarian aid into Gaza must continue unchanged. Israel is weighing renewed strikes, the re‑arrest of released prisoners in the West Bank, and possible cuts to humanitarian aid — but the U.S. has held off approving sanctions to prevent the cease‑fire deal from collapsing.
Despite the tensions, a senior Israeli official said there were “visible efforts from all parties — including Hamas — to locate and return the remains” and voiced confidence that “with the right effort from everyone, we will bring them all back.” A senior cabinet minister added: “We know Hamas could release more remains now with little effort — and the fact they haven’t shows us it’s a matter of timing and tools.”
U.S. Secretary of State Rubio also met in Jerusalem with the families of American‑Israeli deceased hostages, saying in a tweet: “We will not rest until their — and all — remains are returned.”
The summit on Air Force One marked a dramatic show of diplomatic coordination at a moment of high stakes in the Middle East.