Settlers riot in Palestinian villages, set fires; two hurt in shooting

Dozens of masked West Bank settlers rioted in two Palestinian villages late on Monday, vandalizing property and setting buildings, cars and shops on fire.
In the village of Jinsafut, the rioters clashed with security forces who arrived on the seen and emergency services reported that at least two people in their 20'swere seriously hurt by gunfire. Shortly before midnight, the IDF said its forces dispersed rioters in the village of Al-Funduq, where three people were killed in a terror attack earlier this month.
According to the military, a police officer and a soldier were involved in a shooting incident that was under investigation and the police later said an officer was placed on house arrest pending an inquiry. Initial probes indicate the men were mistakenly shot by a a member of the security forces who was hurt by pepper spray and fired shots to disperse any potential immediate threat.
The riots came as security forces were attempting to prevent an uptick in West Bank violence at a time when Palestinian prisoners were being released from Israeli jails as part of the negotiated cease-fire and hostage release deal that came into effect on Sunday and after Defense Minister Israel Katz lifted administration detention from some violent settlers, imposed on them by his predecessor, Yoav Gallant.
Katz made the move without consultation with security services including the Shin Bet. “I decided to release detained settlers to send a clear message of strength and support for Jewish settlement,” he said.
Earlier on Monday, the IDF announced that Sergeant first class (res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda, was killed and four others were hurt from an explosive device that detonated under their vehicle while operating in the West Bank village of Tammun. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Monday that the military must be prepared to operate significantly against terrorists in the West Bank, "before they can reach our civilians."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a few hours after the riots that he was reversing the decision of the previous administration and lifting the sanctions imposed on violent West Bank settlers.