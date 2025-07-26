Suspect in ramming attack still at large

Police post new photograph of Arkan Khaled seen driving a car into a group, wounding 11, including nine soldiers; public urged to notify authorities as soon as he is identified

The hunt for Arkan Khaled, a suspected terrorist who wounded 11 people in a car ramming attack on Thursday, was still underway on Saturday and authorities posted a new photograph of the 27-year-old resident of Taibe, asking the public to assist in his apprehension. "Call the police emergency line 100, as soon as you recognize him," the police asked.
ארכאן חאלד החשוד בביצוע פיגוע סמוך לכפר יונהארכאן חאלד החשוד בביצוע פיגוע סמוך לכפר יונה
Arkan Khaled
(Photo: Police)
Moments leading to a ramming attack on Thursday

Khaled was seen driving into a group of people on Thursday afternoon at a transit station at the entrance to the central Israel city of Kfar Yona, then fled on foot after abandoning his vehicle in a field near Beit Lid Junction. Nine of the 11 injured in the attack were soldiers.
חשד לפיגוע דריסה בכפר יונהחשד לפיגוע דריסה בכפר יונה
Aftermath of a suspected ramming attack on Thursday
(Photo: Zaka)
Search underway for suspected terrorist in ramming attack
(Ra'anan Ben Zur)

Special anti-terror forces, tactical units, choppers and dogs were in pursuit of the suspect as communities in the area were put on high alert out of concerns that he may launch another attack.
A police source warned that the suspect remains dangerous. “There’s concern he may attempt another attack—he has nothing to lose,” the source said. “We’re doing everything we can to locate and apprehend him. It’s also possible he was injured in the attack and is lying somewhere helpless.”
Roadblocks were set up to prevent the suspect's escape, including blocking his way to the West Bank.
