Gaza should be turned into a 'real estate bonanza', Smotrich says, confirms negotiations on day after plan with US

Finance Minister confirms for the first time that the utopian plan for rebuilding the Gaza Strip, which was revealed on Ynet and is reportedly "circulating" in the Trump administration, and that Israel is in discussions with the US on its cut: 'We paid a lot of money for the war. We need to work out how we share percentages on the land. We've already done the demolition phase'