Trump mulling postwar Gaza plan relocating 2 million Palestinians for multi-billion dollar investment

The Washington Post reported Sunday that a postwar plan for Gaza is circulating within the Trump administration that envisions relocating the territory’s entire population and transforming the enclave into a U.S.-administered economic and tourism hub.
The 38-page proposal, known as the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust, or GREAT Trust, is modeled on President Donald Trump’s pledge to “take over” Gaza and oversee it for at least 10 years while turning it into a high-tech and industrial center and a luxury tourist destination.
The plan calls for the temporary relocation of Gaza’s more than 2 million residents, either through voluntary departures to another country or into secured zones within the enclave during reconstruction. Landowners would receive “digital tokens” in exchange for redevelopment rights, which could finance new lives elsewhere or be redeemed for apartments in six to eight planned AI-powered “smart cities” inside Gaza.
Each Palestinian who chooses to leave would receive a $5,000 cash grant, rent subsidies for four years, and one year of food. The plan estimates that relocating each resident would save the trust roughly $23,000 compared with the cost of temporary housing and basic services for those who remain.
According to The Washington Post, the GREAT Trust was developed by some of the same Israelis who created the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which currently distributes food in Gaza under U.S. and Israeli supervision. Financial planning was conducted by a team formerly with the Boston Consulting Group. The White House declined to comment on the report, and BCG said the work was not officially approved, with two senior partners responsible for the financial model later dismissed.
On Wednesday, Trump held a White House meeting to discuss postwar options for Gaza. Attendees included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who oversaw much of the administration’s first-term Middle East initiatives and has private interests in the region. No formal policy decisions were announced, although Witkoff described the administration’s planning as “very comprehensive.”
The plan emphasizes it would not require U.S. government funding and could provide substantial returns for private investors. Mega-projects under consideration include electric vehicle factories, data centers, beach resorts, and high-rise apartments. The plan estimates nearly a fourfold return on a $100 billion investment over 10 years with ongoing revenue streams.
Earlier proposals for postwar Gaza included temporary administration under the United Nations or the Palestinian Authority, and plans backed by Arab states for technocratic governance. Israel has rejected proposals that return control to the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and has emphasized retaining security control over Gaza.
The plan envisions Gaza’s reconstruction beginning with clearing debris and unexploded ordnance, rebuilding utilities and the electrical grid, and establishing industrial and tourism zones along the eastern and western borders. New “smart cities” would include housing, commercial and industrial facilities, clinics, schools, parks, and green areas.
Legal experts have questioned whether any plan that prevents Palestinians from returning to their homes or fails to provide adequate food, shelter, and medical care would comply with international law, regardless of financial incentives.