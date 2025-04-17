Qatar ruler says Israel 'did not abide' by Gaza truce deal

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said Thursday that Israel had failed to respect January's ceasefire agreement in Gaza, as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. "As you know, we reached an agreement months ago, but unfortunately, Israel did not abide by this agreement," said the ruler of Qatar, a key mediator of the deal.
Sheikh Tamim said Qatar would "strive to bridge perspectives in order to reach an agreement that ends the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza".
A truce in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Qatar with Egypt and the United States, came into force on January 19, largely halting more than 15 months of fighting in the war the began after the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7. The inital phase of the truce ended in early March, with the two sides unable to agree on the next steps. Israel resumed air and ground attacks across the Gaza Strip on March 18 after earlier halting the entry of aid.
In an interview broadcast on Thursday on the Christian Daystar channel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Qatar of contributing to what he called a surge of anti-Israel sentiment on university campuses across the United States, marking the first time he has publicly held the Gulf state responsible for what he described as a “rot” in American academic institutions.
“Qatar may have helped us reach a ceasefire — a temporary one — but they did so while hosting Hamas terrorists,” Netanyahu said. “You can’t fund the arsonists and the firefighters at the same time. You have to choose. Choose a side!”
He further accused Qatar of amplifying anti-Israel and anti-American messages through its state-funded broadcaster Al-Jazeera. “You see it, unfortunately, in Al-Jazeera Arabic, which promotes anti-Americanism and anti-Zionism, woven together,” he said.
The exchange of critical statements comes as security authorities in Israel were investigating the involvement of close advisors of the prime minister, with Qatar including allegations that they received money from the Gulf state to promote its reputation during the war.