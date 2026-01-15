Russia grants citizenship to freed hostage whose daughter lives there

The Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv announced Thursday that it has granted Russian citizenship to former captive Maxim Herkin, 36, who was freed in the most recent deal and reunited with his 5-year-old daughter, Monica and his mother, Natalia.
Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov met this week with Maxim and Natalia, at which time he informed him that his citizenship had been approved. In an official statement, the embassy said: “Ambassador Viktorov stressed that, on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, focused efforts were undertaken to secure Maxim’s swift return from captivity in Gaza. Russian diplomats maintained continuous contact with their Israeli counterparts and with all relevant parties on this issue, which was a top priority for us.”
Maxim was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7 and held captive by Hamas for 738 days. He was released in October 2025 as part of the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, during which 20 living hostages were freed.
Upon his return, he was reunited with his daughter Monica, who lives in Russia, and told ynet, “It gives enormous strength — a dream come true. I promised my daughter I would be with her, and I will stay with her.” Shortly after his release, his mother told the Russian news agency RIA that Maxim had expressed a strong desire to obtain Russian citizenship and planned to complete the process upon his return from captivity.
In his conversation with ynet, Maxim said, “I’m overwhelmed with emotion from the love I’m receiving from you, the people. It’s important for me to say that unity is an incredible achievement — preserve it. Be together, and that way we will live happily, as we deserve. You see people, what they are doing for us. I try to hold on to the hope that people have given us.”
He added that he is “trying” to return to the level of activity he had before the day of the massacre. At the same time, he spoke of the difficulties he experienced while being held in tunnels, saying: “There were many thoughts there, but also hope.”