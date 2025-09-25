Operation Moving Package: Israel strikes key Houthi military sites in Yemen

Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Health Ministry said at least two people were killed and 48 wounded Thursday in Israeli airstrikes on Sanaa , described as the largest Israeli attack yet on the Yemeni capital.

The Israeli military said dozens of aircraft and fighter jets dropped more than 65 munitions in the strike, dubbed Moving Package. Targets included the Houthis’ general staff headquarters, security and intelligence facilities, and military camps containing weapons and fighters.

Footage from Sanaa showed widespread damage. The attack came without warning, coinciding with a recorded speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and less than 24 hours after a drone struck Eilat, injuring more than 20 people. The army said this was Israel’s 15th strike in Yemen, carried out about 2,200 kilometers from its territory in response to drone and missile launches.

Houthi media disputed Israel’s account. Al-Masirah TV quoted a security source as saying the strikes targeted a detention facility, while another source claimed residential buildings were hit. Residents interviewed on camera accused Israel of striking women and children, chanting, “God is great, death to America, death to Israel.” One said, “We will not abandon Gaza, no matter how much they attack.”

Houthi official Hazem al-Asad, who frequently posts in Hebrew on social media, called Israel a “failed criminal enemy” and vowed Yemen would continue to support Gaza. The Houthis’ health ministry condemned the attack as a “war crime” and said rescue teams were still searching for missing people. Islamic Jihad also condemned the strikes, accusing Israel of targeting civilians and calling Yemeni and Palestinian blood “an honor and a badge of pride.”

On Wednesday, a drone sent from Yemen exploded in Eilat, injuring more than 20 people, some in serious condition. Two Iron Dome interceptors were launched but failed to stop it.

According to an initial investigation, the drone was detected late and Home Front Command alerts were triggered as required, the IDF said. Attempts to intercept it failed, but adjustments have since been made.

IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Israel has intercepted more than 98% of drones launched from Yemen since the war began. “Eilat is safe and life continues there, but protection is never hermetic,” he said. “The public must follow Home Front Command instructions. They save lives.”

Defrin added that Israel is maintaining an “air and sea blockade” against the Houthis, striking airfields, ports and military targets. “We are acting forcefully and continuously,” he said.

Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper visited the drone impact site in Eilat alongside the mayor. “Every incident is examined seriously — we study, improve and apply lessons on the ground,” Kalper said. “Public behavior is key to saving lives.”