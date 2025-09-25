Reports: Israeli airstrikes hit Houthi targets in Yemen’s capital

The Israeli Air Force carried out multiple strikes Thursday on Houthi targets in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, regional media reported.
Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said “more than 11 Israeli strikes” hit Houthi sites, while Al Hadath reported 13 strikes on military facilities in the central Sabeen Square and the Bab al-Yemen neighborhood.
A local source in Sanaa told Ynet that two missiles struck the same site where Houthi government ministers were killed last month in a targeted strike. “My house shook and people here are terrified,” the source said. “The strike happened at the very moment the Houthi leader began his speech.” It was not immediately clear if Abdul-Malik al-Houthi’s remarks were delivered live or pre-recorded.
The reported strikes came a day after a drone slammed into the Red Sea resort town of Eilat, wounding more than 20 people, some seriously. The Iron Dome air defense system fired two interceptors but failed to bring the drone down, the military said. Hours later, another missile launched from Yemen fell short.
Videos shared online appeared to show celebratory shouts of “Allahu akbar” and whistling from the Jordanian port city of Aqaba, just across the border from Eilat, moments after the drone strike.
The drone that struck Eilat on Wednesday was the third to hit the city and its surroundings in less than two weeks. Last week, a drone exploded at the entrance to the Jacob Hotel in Eilat without causing injuries. A week earlier, a Houthi drone hit the passenger terminal of Ramon Airport, just north of the city, lightly wounding two airport workers and causing damage.