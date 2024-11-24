Iran suspected in AI-driven hoax targeting Israeli ministers

Several government ministers, including Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and Negev and Galilee Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf from the Otzma Yehudit party, recently received an invitation to an event purportedly hosted by Chabad in New York.

Upon further investigation, however, it turned out that the invitation was signed in the name of a fictitious figure, raising suspicions the message was an Iranian attempt to lure government ministers .

2 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir, Amichai Eliyahu and Yitzhak Wasserlauf ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Estimations now suggest the Iranians, or whoever orchestrated the attempt, used artificial intelligence to fabricate the identity of a rabbi. The individual reaching out from the U.S. possessed a new American cell phone number issued in October.

The ministers reported the matter to the Shin Bet in both instances, which began investigating the sender. Senior agency officials informed the ministers that the language of the invitation was likely crafted using artificial intelligence (AI).

"I, Rabbi Yitzchak Shafer, representing the Chabad movement, am honored to invite you to participate in Hanukkah celebrations to be held at the end of December in Brooklyn, New York City. The holiday coincides with the Christian Christmas and the start of the new calendar year,” read the invitation sent to the ministers.

“The event will celebrate the traditions of Hanukkah and include prominent figures from the American-Jewish community, as well as influential political and religious leaders. I respectfully ask for your presence at these remarkable Hanukkah celebrations.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

"If you’re interested and available to attend, I’d appreciate it if you could confirm as soon as possible so we can issue an official invitation from Chabad,” the message continued. “We’ll also arrange your travel and accommodations for the event. I eagerly await your response. Rabbi Yitzchak Shafer, Chabad."

In one case, a more extended exchange unfolded between the minister and the fictitious figure. "I work at the Israeli embassy under Ambassador Michael Herzog," The individual claimed, adding, "I’m the second secretary at the embassy in Washington, tasked with overseeing cultural and religious matters."

However, the minister's aide responded, "I checked with Ambassador Herzog and he doesn’t know who you are." To this, the figure replied, "You’re not telling the truth."

The incident comes against the backdrop of Iran's escalating efforts to target and harm Israeli officials. On Sunday, Rabbi Zvi Kogan , a Chabad emissary in the United Arab Emirates, was found dead after being abducted and killed by what authorities believe is an Iranian-linked terror cell .

Investigations revealed that three Uzbek operatives, allegedly directed by Iran, followed Kogan after he left his kosher grocery store in Dubai, abducted him and fled to Turkey after killing him.